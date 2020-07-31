Harry Styles Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Watermelon Sugar Music Video And Every Moment Is Gif-Worthy

31 July 2020, 12:20 | Updated: 31 July 2020, 12:22

Harry Styles took fans behind the scenes of 'Watermelon Sugar'
Harry Styles took fans behind the scenes of 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry Styles has given fans a glimpse at how he and his team filmed the music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Harry Styles released the behind-the-scenes video of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ today on one of the hottest days of the year in the UK, reminding us why the single is such a summer anthem.

After releasing the single back in 2019, Harry didn’t drop the music video until May this year and fans now have a closer look into how the fruity, beach-front film was shot.

Harry Styles Admitted One Direction ‘Wouldn’t Work Without One Of Us’ In Never-Before Published 2012 Interview

In the iconic scene of Harry and all of the models running across the waterfront at sunset, the team of course had to film without the music at the time, but the scene looked just as magical.

Harry Styles takes his fashion inspiration from the 70s and nails it every time
Harry Styles takes his fashion inspiration from the 70s and nails it every time. Picture: Getty

Fans also got to see how much Harry enjoyed his plate of actual watermelon.

The One Direction star later put himself on the other side of the camera, holding a vintage camera to capture the edgy shots of the models.

He also hilariously strutted out of a beach hut in his 70s style sweater vest and orange flares, proving why he’s a true fashion icon.

Fans are loving the behind-the-scenes look at the music video, with one branding Haz, “your dream boyfriend in the 70s.”

Most, however, are too busy turning his hip thrusting into a GIF we hope stays on our Twitter feed forever.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Zayn Malik's fans were freaking out over the adorable baby snaps

Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

Dan Osborne could be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020.

Dan Osborne Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

TV & Film

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star like his girlfriend.

Addison Rae’s Boyfriend Bryce Hall: Age, Net Worth & TikTok Revealed

James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'.

James Arthur Reveals Next Album Is On The Way And Says Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ By New Sound
Zayn Malik hadn't posted on social media in months.

Zayn Malik Breaks Social Media Silence With Eyeliner Selfie & Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters