Harry Styles Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Watermelon Sugar Music Video And Every Moment Is Gif-Worthy

Harry Styles took fans behind the scenes of 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/YouTube

Harry Styles has given fans a glimpse at how he and his team filmed the music video for ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Harry Styles released the behind-the-scenes video of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ today on one of the hottest days of the year in the UK, reminding us why the single is such a summer anthem.

After releasing the single back in 2019, Harry didn’t drop the music video until May this year and fans now have a closer look into how the fruity, beach-front film was shot.

In the iconic scene of Harry and all of the models running across the waterfront at sunset, the team of course had to film without the music at the time, but the scene looked just as magical.

Harry Styles takes his fashion inspiration from the 70s and nails it every time. Picture: Getty

Fans also got to see how much Harry enjoyed his plate of actual watermelon.

The One Direction star later put himself on the other side of the camera, holding a vintage camera to capture the edgy shots of the models.

HARRY STYLES IS THE ONLY MAN pic.twitter.com/suyyrYoMSL — Nica (@7Osharry) July 31, 2020

He also hilariously strutted out of a beach hut in his 70s style sweater vest and orange flares, proving why he’s a true fashion icon.

Fans are loving the behind-the-scenes look at the music video, with one branding Haz, “your dream boyfriend in the 70s.”

Most, however, are too busy turning his hip thrusting into a GIF we hope stays on our Twitter feed forever.

