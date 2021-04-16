Harry Styles Fans React To The 'Golden' Singer Dressed As Ariel

'Ariel' trended after fans shared photos of Harry Styles as The Little Mermaid. Picture: Capital

Harry Styles' fans got 'Ariel' trending on social media, after images of him dressed as the titular The Little Mermaid character emerged.

Harry Styles recently told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that he turned down the role of Eric due to a schedule conflict.

But now some fans may believe that he didn't accept the role because he is, in fact, playing Ariel.

The name 'Ariel' was a top trend on Twitter after images of the 'Golden' singer emerged, of him posing in a red wig and green tail, as the titular character from The Little Mermaid.

Harry's fans were quick to share photos of him all over Twitter, with some of the most iconic captions...

Sources say that Harry Styles will be playing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney movie “The little Mermaid” pic.twitter.com/s8bCQ5Kivg — Alex ༄ ⋆.•. (@fairytailhrry) April 16, 2021

before and after ariel gets legs pic.twitter.com/L5Sc6bV7cB — allie (@allie_else) April 16, 2021

We're not same bro

Ur Ariel My Ariel pic.twitter.com/84WIIlxPhF — || Zeno¹ᴰ ☕ || (@Zeno_1D) April 16, 2021

i can’t explain why but ariel harry makes ballerina harry seem so much more casual pic.twitter.com/WX2dx24h1F — brooke (@ggoldenbillie) April 16, 2021

The duality of Harry Styles as Ariel and as Prince Eric✨ pic.twitter.com/sglAvtNnX8 — Teena (@Teena_Guleria) April 16, 2021

harry styles has officially claimed ariel and her entire brand pic.twitter.com/SJZhWzQ7vs — WHO SHOULDN’T GET A HAIRCUT? (@erodaprotector) April 16, 2021

ariel harry has a mermaid tail AND legs that’s how talented he is pic.twitter.com/RV4Wz4eeYi — am (@fitflwt) April 16, 2021

anyways i’m gonna be ariel for halloween except with a tattoo sleeve and a champagne glass pic.twitter.com/ynLVVANqDL — HL Daily (@ot5elena) April 16, 2021

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Harry explained why he didn't take on the role of Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, saying "I had a meeting with Rob Marshall, the director, who is the most wonderful man.

"He's great, and it was just honestly a few things and it just wasn't... It's going to be an amazing film."

Awkwafina, who is set to star as the seagull Scuttle in the film, also spoke to Capital about Harry dropping out.

"I think I came on a little bit later [than when Harry Styles was said to be cast as Prince Eric]," said the Raya and the Last Dragon actress.

"I am a big fan of Harry Styles," she said, before praising Jonah Hauer-King, who was finally cast in the role, saying "[Jonah] is really great, too."