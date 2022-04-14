The Global Awards 2022 Winners Have Been Announced

The Global Award 2022 winners were announced on 14 April. Picture: Global

The Global Awards celebrates the stars of music, podcasting and entertainment – and today [14 April] the 2022 winners were announced! Here's who won, from Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie to Lil Nas X and Mimi Webb...

The Global Award winners 2022 have been announced and Ed Sheeran has won three awards!

Coldplay, Anne-Marie, Dave and Mimi Webb are also among the winners, while Lil Nas X won Special Award for Creativity.

Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.

With his fourth solo album, ‘=’, released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with ‘Bad Habits’ revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.

Also celebrating wins are Anne-Marie, who was named Best Female, Dave who was awarded Best Hip Hop or R&B and Sam Fender who won Best Indie. Coldplay were honoured with the Best Group prize.

Mimi Webb was named Rising Star, following in the footsteps of previous winners Joel Corry, Mabel, Aitch and Halsey, in recognition of her breakthrough success.

Here's the complete list of Global Award 2022 winners:

Coldplay win Best Group. Picture: Getty

Best Group

Biffy Clyro

Bts

Coldplay – winner

D-block Europe

Little Mix

Jonas Brothers

Best Male

Aitch

Arrdee

Dave

Ed Sheeran – winner

Joel Corry

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Ed Sheeran won three Global Awards. Picture: alamy

Best Female

Adele

Anne-Marie – winner

Becky Hill

Doja Cat

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Raye

Best Podcast

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day

My Therapist Ghosted Me – winner

Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell

Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey

The High Performance Podcast

Best British Act

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran – winner

Ksi

Sam Fender

Years & Years

Anne Marie wins Best Female. Picture: alamy

Best Classical Artist

Freddie De Tommaso

Isata Kanneh-mason

John Williams – winner

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-mason

Best Hip Hop Or R&b

Central Cee

Dave – winner

Doja Cat

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Best Indie Act

Biffy Clyro

Florence + The Machine

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender – winner

Stereophonics

Wolf Alice

Justin Bieber wins Best Pop Act. Picture: alamy

Best Pop

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Justin Bieber – winner

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

The Weeknd

Years & Years

Best Mass Appeal Artist

Adele

Anne-marie

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John – winner

Mimi Webb wins Rising Star award. Picture: alamy

Best Dance Act

Diplo – winner

James Hype

Jodie Harsh

Kah-lo

Mk

Rising Star

A1 X J1

Arrdee

Becky Hill

Mimi Webb – winner

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate Mcrae

Tom Grennan

Special Award for Creativity

Lil Nas X

