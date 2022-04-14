The Global Awards 2022 Winners Have Been Announced
14 April 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 08:18
The Global Awards celebrates the stars of music, podcasting and entertainment – and today [14 April] the 2022 winners were announced! Here's who won, from Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie to Lil Nas X and Mimi Webb...
Listen to this article
The Global Award winners 2022 have been announced and Ed Sheeran has won three awards!
Coldplay, Anne-Marie, Dave and Mimi Webb are also among the winners, while Lil Nas X won Special Award for Creativity.
Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.
With his fourth solo album, ‘=’, released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with ‘Bad Habits’ revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.
Also celebrating wins are Anne-Marie, who was named Best Female, Dave who was awarded Best Hip Hop or R&B and Sam Fender who won Best Indie. Coldplay were honoured with the Best Group prize.
Mimi Webb was named Rising Star, following in the footsteps of previous winners Joel Corry, Mabel, Aitch and Halsey, in recognition of her breakthrough success.
Here's the complete list of Global Award 2022 winners:
Best Group
- Biffy Clyro
- Bts
- Coldplay – winner
- D-block Europe
- Little Mix
- Jonas Brothers
Best Male
- Aitch
- Arrdee
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran – winner
- Joel Corry
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
- Years & Years
Best Female
- Adele
- Anne-Marie – winner
- Becky Hill
- Doja Cat
- Mimi Webb
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Raye
Best Podcast
- How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
- My Therapist Ghosted Me – winner
- Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
- Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey
- The High Performance Podcast
Best British Act
- Adele
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Coldplay
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran – winner
- Ksi
- Sam Fender
- Years & Years
Best Classical Artist
- Freddie De Tommaso
- Isata Kanneh-mason
- John Williams – winner
- Nicola Benedetti
- Sheku Kanneh-mason
Best Hip Hop Or R&b
- Central Cee
- Dave – winner
- Doja Cat
- Russ Millions
- Tion Wayne
Best Indie Act
- Biffy Clyro
- Florence + The Machine
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Sam Fender – winner
- Stereophonics
- Wolf Alice
Best Pop
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Justin Bieber – winner
- Joel Corry
- Mimi Webb
- The Weeknd
- Years & Years
Best Mass Appeal Artist
- Adele
- Anne-marie
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John – winner
Best Dance Act
- Diplo – winner
- James Hype
- Jodie Harsh
- Kah-lo
- Mk
Rising Star
- A1 X J1
- Arrdee
- Becky Hill
- Mimi Webb – winner
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate Mcrae
- Tom Grennan
Special Award for Creativity
- Lil Nas X
