Glastonbury 2021 Cancelled: Read Official Statement

Glastonbury Festival 2021 has been cancelled. Picture: PA images

Glastonbury Festival 2021 has been cancelled. Read Michael and Emily Eavis’ official statement here…

Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled and will not go ahead this year, despite organisers ‘efforts to move Heaven & Earth’.

The news was confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon, posted on Emily Eavis’ Instagram account.

Glastonbury Festival Could Be Delayed By Two Years, Says Michael Eavis

An official statement has been shared announcing Glastonbury Festival 2021 has been cancelled. Picture: Glastonbury

It read: “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

“As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secures a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.

“We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

“We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead.

“With love, Michael & Emily.”

The 2020 festival was cancelled last March during the first national lockdown.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello were set to play the iconic Worthy Farm venue.

It is unclear if the same line up will perform in 2022.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!