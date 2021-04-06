Friday Night Dinner Star Paul Ritter Dies Aged 54

6 April 2021, 11:08 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 11:48

Paul Ritter died of a brain tumour with his family by his side
Paul Ritter died of a brain tumour with his family by his side. Picture: PA / Getty / Channel 4

By Kathryn Knight

Paul Ritter, who starred in Friday Night Dinner, has died from a brain tumour at the age of 54.

Paul Ritter died of a brain tumour aged 54 at home alongside his wife and two sons.

The actor was well known for playing the family patriarch in Friday Night Dinner which also starred Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

Some Of The Bridgerton Cast Starred In Harry Potter Movies

He died on Monday with his family by his side, the actor’s agent confirmed.

Paul Ritter was the star of Friday Night Dinner
Paul Ritter was the star of Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Getty

Ritter also appeared in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Quantum of Solace.

The star also had TV roles in Chernobyl and Belgravia.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” the statement from his agent read.

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

