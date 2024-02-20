Fans Forced To Defend Billie Eilish Over Her Comment About TikTokers

Billie Eilish pointed out at an event that there were TikTokkers in attendance. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Billie Eilish is in hot water after a viral video showed her questioning influencers' attendance at the People’s Choice Awards. But what did she say about the TikTokers?

A video has gone viral of Billie Eilish making a passing comment to Kylie Minogue as they both sat at the People’s Choice Awards on the 19th of February.

Billie was in attendance for her nomination for TV Performance Of The Year, which she ending up winning for her role as cult leader Eva in the Prime series Swarm. She was up against the likes of Meryl Streep, Ayo Edebiri, and Jon Hamm.

Some fans have been left fuming at what the singer said to her fellow pop star, whilst a majority seem to be rushing to her defence. But what exactly did Billie Eilish say about TikTokers that has everyone riled up?

Billie Eilish was filmed speaking to Kylie Minogue at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

In the video currently doing its rounds on the internet, Billie is seen sat in conversation with Kylie Minogue and she’s heard saying something along the likes of “I’m like- there’s some… TikTokers here.”

There’s a questioning tone in her voice, which makes it seem like she’s unsure why there are TikTokers there and the pop star also attempts to cover the side of her face whilst she’s speaking as if she doesn’t want what she’s saying to be overhead.

While a lot of fans are unhappy with Billie's comments, most people seem to kind of agree with her.

Billie Eilish at the 2024 #PCAs:



“There’s some like… TikTokers here” pic.twitter.com/PhultTjxcy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2024

One person commented, re-angling the narrative: "Billie Eilish humorously acknowledges TikTokers at the 2024 #PCAs, showing her casual attitude."

Another said, “I wouldn’t feel safe around TikTokers,’ whilst another fan wrote, “Yeah, they be inviting anybody.”

Fans are heralding Billie as the voice of the people with many of them claiming she’s just saying what they’re all thinking. One wrote, “Glad someone said it!” whilst another commented, “Billie Eilish is all of us.”

Billie Eilish attends People’s Choice Awards

All this drama is based on a few seconds of a clip recorded on someone's phone with terrible audio. The conversation could have been taken out of context, we don’t really know.

It also brings into question the issue of privacy that celebrities no longer seem entitled to in an age of iPhones and constant surveillance.

