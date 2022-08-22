Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel Front New Podcast The News Agents

Three of the UK's top journalists, Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall are bringing a brand new podcast, The News Agents, to Global Player.

Launching on Tuesday 30th August, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel will host The News Agents, a daily news podcast lifting the curtain on the news that impacts our lives.

New episodes will drop every Monday to Thursday, with Lewis Goodall fronting every Friday.

Maitlis, Sopel and Goodall will lift the lid on big news topics, discussing issues in the UK, the US and beyond, from politics to culture and everything in between.

The podcast will feature interviews with the decision makers behind the headlines, providing exclusive insights into both breaking news and long-running stories.

The News Agents will cut through the noise with an innovative daily news hub, hosting sharp video journalism and explainers on its social media channels @thenewsagents on Instagram and TikTok, @newsagentspod on Twitter, @thenewsagentsofficial on Facebook and on YouTube.

As Global's Analysis & Investigations Editor, Goodall will supercharge this high-impact content. Emily and Jon will present the podcast together every Monday to Thursday. Lewis will lead the investigative journalism and be a big presence for the podcast’s on the ground reporting, as well as hosting solo every Friday.

You can listen and subscribe to The News Agents on Global Player. The News Agents will be available every weekday afternoon.

