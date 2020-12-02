Elliot Page Supported By Stars Including Miley Cyrus & Anna Kendrick As He Comes Out As Transgender

Elliot Page has been supported by fellow celebrities since coming out as transgender. Picture: Getty

Elliot Page has been inundated with support on social media from celebrities including Miley Cyrus after coming out as transgender.

A-listers and fans alike are sending their public support to Elliot Page after he announced he is transgender on Tuesday.

Miley Cyrus led the stars inundating the Umbrella Academy actor with messages, commending his “bravery and honesty.”

In a letter shared on social media Juno star Elliot wrote he feels “lucky” to “have arrived at this place in my life” in which they can “pursue my authentic self.”

Elliot's wife Emma Portner commented how proud she is. Picture: Getty

In a comment of support, Miley wrote beneath Elliot’s statement: “Elliot rules,” with a string of black heart emojis.

His wife Emma Portner, whom he married in 2018, also commented on her own page: “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”

Actress Anna Kendrick also praised Elliot’s bravery, writing: “Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary.

“And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes.”

Ruby Rose also sent her support to Elliot Page. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus sent her love to Elliot Page. Picture: Getty

Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose commented: “Love love love you.”

TV host Ellen DeGeneres added: “Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty.”

Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo wrote: “Congratulations, Elliot, in committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it. You have made this world a more tolerant and loving place with your commitment, courage, and vulnerability. We are lucky to have public figures like you.”

Elliot made the announcement on both Instagram and Twitter, explaining their pronouns are “he/they”.

You can read their incredibly brave letter above.

