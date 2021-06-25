Exclusive

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas. Picture: Capital

Whilst celebrating Junemas, Ed Sheeran gave a fan a HUGE surprise, after she couldn't spend Christmas with her loved ones, due to the pandemic.

Last Christmas was different for a lot of people; due to the pandemic many friends and family struggled to celebrate together, including Nicki, who was working in A&E on Christmas Day.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp invited the NHS worker to join them on Junemas Day, 25 June, to celebrate the Christmas she didn't have, but there was a big surprise in store for her.

Unbeknownst to her, Ed Sheeran was squatted in a huge Christmas present just feet behind her.

NHS employee, Nicki, was surprised by Ed Sheeran. Picture: Capital

Ed Sheeran also spoke about his brand new song, 'Bad Habits', after getting a shock himself, as he took on Roman's Mega Hard Super Quiz.

After boasting that The Simpsons would be his specialist subject, Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay arranged for star of the show, Nancy Cartwright, to walk him through the quiz.

He was quick to perish in embarrassment, after he failed at Round Four, but it wasn't all doom, as he got his very own bespoke rap from Bart Simpson, himself.