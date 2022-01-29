WATCH: Ed Sheeran, Olly Alexander & More Stars Line-Up For New Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Campaign

29 January 2022, 19:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran, Olly Alexander, Becky Hill, Joel Corry, KSI, Lil Nas X and Anne-Marie star in a new ad campaign for Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp is taking over your screens with our new ad starring presenters Roman Kemp, Siân Welby and Sonny Jay.

Some of your favourite Capital stars joined the Breakfast Show hosts to 'audition' for the show, including Ed Sheeran, Olly Alexander, Becky Hill, Joel Corry, KSI, Lil Nas X and Anne-Marie.

Listen to Capital on Global Player: Podcasts, playlists and more!

The hitmakers starred as budding musicians starting out their pop careers, hopeful the talent show will kickstart their journey with hilarious results.

Keep an eye out for the advert after it premiered on your TV this weekend, as it takes over YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay 'auditioned' a string of pop stars
Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay 'auditioned' a string of pop stars. Picture: Global
Olly Alexander stars in the new Capital Breakfast campaign
Olly Alexander stars in the new Capital Breakfast campaign. Picture: Global
Lil Nas X also 'auditioned' for Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Lil Nas X also 'auditioned' for Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Global

Years and Years' Olly pulled out all the stops to create an elaborate backdrop for his 'audition', complete with dry ice and LED lighting.

Meanwhile, Becky Hill had a go at 'Hoola Hoop' dancing while KSI plays the recorder.

Lil Nas X 'auditions' via Zoom, of course forgetting to unmute himself and Joel Corry tries his best to bring the rave to the studio, bringing a radio to play one of his own songs.

Anne-Marie sings to baffled staff at 'Capital File Management' after arriving at the wrong building, but by the end of the ad they've all made it to the corridor of the Capital Breakfast waiting room, awaiting to hear their feat.

Joel Corry was among the stars 'auditioning'
Joel Corry was among the stars 'auditioning'. Picture: Global
Anne-Marie 'auditioned' for the Capital Breakfast Show
Anne-Marie 'auditioned' for the Capital Breakfast Show. Picture: Global

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp said: “We wanted to rope in some friends of the show for our latest TV ad and have a bit of fun. Everyone was up for the challenge and we had such a laugh making it. We hope you enjoy it!”

Tune in to Capital on FM, DAB digital radio, on mobile via the Capital app and Global Player and online at capitalfm.com or ask your smart speaker to “play Capital.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

