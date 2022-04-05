Ed Sheeran, Little Mix And Anne-Marie Among Stars Nominated For The Global Awards 2022

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
5 April 2022, 07:00
The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned the winners of the Global Awards 2022, on 14th April.
The shortlist for The Global Awards 2022, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.
Two of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Anne-Marie and Becky Hill lead in receiving the most Global Awards nominations with nods in four categories each, closely followed by Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Dave, Adele, Coldplay and Mimi Webb, who are nominated in three categories.
Other shortlisted artists include Sam Fender, Doja Cat, Years & Years, Aitch, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Jodie Harsh and ArrDee.
Short-listed podcasts include ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth Day’, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s ‘Parenting Hell’, and ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.
The Classical category features nods for the legendary composer John Williams in his 90th year, as well as Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who goes head to head with his sister Isata.
The winners will be announced on air across Global’s stations on Thursday 14 April, 2022.
(categories judged by industry panel)
Best Group
Best Male
Best Female
Best Podcast
Best British Act
Best Classical Artist
Best Hip Hop Or R&b
Best Indie Act
Best Pop
Best Mass Appeal Artist
Best Dance Act
Rising Star
Most Played Song
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital