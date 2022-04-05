Ed Sheeran, Little Mix And Anne-Marie Among Stars Nominated For The Global Awards 2022

5 April 2022, 07:00

The Global Awards 2022
The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned the winners of the Global Awards 2022, on 14th April.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shortlist for The Global Awards 2022, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.

Two of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Anne-Marie and Becky Hill lead in receiving the most Global Awards nominations with nods in four categories each, closely followed by Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Dave, Adele, Coldplay and Mimi Webb, who are nominated in three categories.

Other shortlisted artists include Sam Fender, Doja Cat, Years & Years, Aitch, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Jodie Harsh and ArrDee.

Short-listed podcasts include ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth Day’, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s ‘Parenting Hell’, and ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.

The Classical category features nods for the legendary composer John Williams in his 90th year, as well as Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who goes head to head with his sister Isata.

The Global Awards brings together all Global’s radio brands in celebration of the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters. We’ll be honouring the achievements of some of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs, podcasters and some of music’s brightest rising stars, across a whole host of genres.

- Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President

The winners will be announced on air across Global’s stations on Thursday 14 April, 2022.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2022 SHORTLIST NOMINEES

(categories judged by industry panel)

Best Group

  • Biffy Clyro
  • Bts
  • Coldplay
  • D-block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • Jonas Brothers

Best Male

  • Aitch
  • Arrdee
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Joel Corry
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd
  • Years & Years

Best Female

  • Adele
  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Doja Cat
  • Mimi Webb
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Raye

Best Podcast

  • How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
  • My Therapist Ghosted Me
  • Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
  • Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey
  • The High Performance Podcast

Best British Act

  • Adele
  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Coldplay
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Ksi
  • Sam Fender
  • Years & Years

Best Classical Artist

  • Freddie De Tommaso
  • Isata Kanneh-mason
  • John Williams
  • Nicola Benedetti
  • Sheku Kanneh-mason

Best Hip Hop Or R&b

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Doja Cat
  • Russ Millions
  • Tion Wayne

Best Indie Act

  • Biffy Clyro
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Foo Fighters
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Sam Fender
  • Stereophonics
  • Wolf Alice

Best Pop

  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Justin Bieber
  • Joel Corry
  • Mimi Webb
  • The Weeknd
  • Years & Years

Best Mass Appeal Artist

  • Adele
  • Anne-marie
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John

Best Dance Act

  • Diplo
  • James Hype
  • Jodie Harsh
  • Kah-lo
  • Mk

Rising Star

  • A1 X J1
  • Arrdee
  • Becky Hill
  • Mimi Webb
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Tate Mcrae
  • Tom Grennan

Most Played Song

  • Awarded To The Artist Responsible For The Most Played Song On Global’s Radio Stations In 2022.

