EastEnders’ Dot Cotton Actress June Brown Dies Aged 95

4 April 2022, 13:47

June Brown, who famously played Dot Cotton on EastEnders, has died aged 95
June Brown, who famously played Dot Cotton on EastEnders, has died aged 95. Picture: Getty/BBC
Capital FM

By Capital FM

June Brown - the actress who played Dot Cotton in EastEnders for over three decades - has passed away at the age of 95.

EastEnders actress June Brown, who famously played Dot Cotton in the British soap, has sadly died aged 95.

June’s family said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

“We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

EastEnders bosses also shared a heartwarming tribute to June, writing: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten…”

EastEnders star June Brown has sadly died aged 95
EastEnders star June Brown has sadly died aged 95. Picture: Alamy
EastEnders bosses shared a heartfelt tribute to June Brown
EastEnders bosses shared a heartfelt tribute to June Brown. Picture: BBC

The tribute continued: “June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments…

"We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today - we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten."

June first appeared in EastEnders in 1985; the same year the show was created.

June Brown portrayed Dot Cotton on EastEnders for over 30 years
June Brown portrayed Dot Cotton on EastEnders for over 30 years. Picture: Getty

As one of the soap’s longest-running characters in the series, she stayed as Dot Cotton until a brief break in 1993.

The actress later returned to portray the same character from 1997 until 2020.

Our thoughts are with June’s loved ones during this time.

