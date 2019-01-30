Dove Cameron Defends Her Bikini Videos On Instagram, “The Human Body Isn’t Offensive”

Dove Cameron slammed the haters who criticised her bikini video. Picture: Instagram

The Liv And Maddie star called out the trolls for slating her “sexy” bikini videos on Instagram.

The Disney Channel’s Dove Cameron has hit back at haters after they criticised her “sexy” bikini video on Instagram.

The 23-year-old slammed people who criticised her for posting the video of her in a bikini reflected in a mirror, telling them, “i love the female body (guys if i’m in a bathing suit, and i’m 23 and you’re tripping, you need to re-evaluate what trips you up. and also get more comfortable w the human body)”

She also posted a photo of the Birth Of Venus painting captioned, “the human body isn’t offensive y’all. stop objectifying women so hard that you convince yourself that something natural and beautiful could ever be something offensive.

“Also let women define their own bodies & their relationship to their bodies for themselves. stop defining women’s bodies for said women. (goes for women shaming women as well) it’s so repressed and unhealthy to look at nakedness and see something bad.

“It’s just hundreds of years of social conditioning & it’s super weird. we should be done with this whole shame thing. at any age (children as well and ESPECIALLY) and any gender. we only make nakedness inappropriate when we objectify and sexualize. a body is not inherently sexual.

“Its beautiful and innocent. stop ruining it for yourself & others ((just to be clear to the thousands of people who RAN with this post because it upset them so much, no, i am not saying ‘everyone should just run naked in the streets like animals and the world should be in total chaos.’

“i am simply encouraging the embracing of the human body, the removal of the stigma that it is evil, the comfortability and LOVE of ones OWN body, and yes, if it is appropriate, if we are alone of at home, knowing that nakedness isn’t wrong.

Dove Cameron revealed her previous battle with anorexia. Picture: Instagram

"Raising kids to be happy and friendly with their bodies and not sexualizing and objectifying it to the point that they become afraid of it. thanks for your time. please calm down.)”

Dove previously revealed her battle with anorexia, admitting to StyleCaster, “I’ve never said this before, but I had such a bad case of anorexia. I was so badly down that hole.

“I was not eating for days sometimes. But it was because I thought I needed to be absolutely tiny to be loved. I genuinely thought I needed to be as skinny as I possibly could to be loved and appreciated and good enough."

I realized that if I was going to be a role model then I needed to live like the girls that I needed when I was young. I’ve worked really hard to maintain health and a normality.

“And if someone wants to go on my Instagram and tell me that I am not as thin as I used to be, or I have a zit here, I don’t care about what that angry person has to say. What’s important is the freedom and the quality of my life. As long as my life is happy and healthy, so is my worldview.”

We’re with you, Dove – it’s all about feeling good in your own skin!

