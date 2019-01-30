Halsey’s Not Here For People Comparing Her To Ariana Grande While Male Artists Are All The Same

Halsey and Ariana Grande send each other supportive messages. Picture: Getty

The ‘Without Me’ star is sick of people comparing female artists while most male acts are cookie cutter copies of one another in terms of styling and co-writers.

There are a host of female artists killing it in the charts right now, but Halsey is not here for people comparing her and other fierce female acts to one another, as the same treatment doesn’t happen with male singers.

She opened up to Glamour about being compared to Ariana Grande and how supportive she and other female artists are towards each other’s careers.

Halsey – real name Ashley Frangipane – explained, “We live in a world where women are required to be so f**king original, it’s crazy… there are so many male artists who are regurgitations of each other.

Halsey is not here for people comparing female artists. Picture: Instagram

"They all f**king dress the same, they all have the same stylist, they all wear the same f**king clothes, they write with the same writers.

“I will say one thing about my generation of artists: we are just not f**king having it. Lorde, Ariana [Grande]… if you open any of our text messages at any given time, all of us are just like, ‘Yo, I love your new record. When are you leaving for tour?’ We’re so supportive.”

Halsey also hit back at people criticising her music, revealing, “I have obviously been given this massive privilege and responsibility to effect change…

“At the end of the day, no matter how meaningless one person might consider my art, it could have meant the world to somebody else.”

We love queens supporting queens… and tbh, we wouldn’t be mad about a Halsey/Ari collab either!

