Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn dating timeline - How they met and are they engaged?

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn sparked engagement rumours. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Doja Cat recently sparked rumours that she was engaged to Joseph Quinn. Here's everything we know about their relationship so far.

Doja Cat and Netflix’s Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn made headlines this week after rumours sparked that the couple could be engaged thanks to a ring on Doja's finger...

The actor and rapper have been seen out and about in London over the last few months, but the story behind their romance can hardly be called new.

It’s actually been years in the making and fans of Stranger Things have watched their relationship progress with eager anticipation. With Doja Cat’s crush on Joseph Quinn dating back to 2022, she's lowkey been playing the long game which people are absolutely living for.

But are Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn engaged? How did they even start dating? Here’s everything you need to know.

Doja Cat first took note of Joseph Quinn in 202. Picture: Getty

May 2022 - Doja Cat tweets about Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Just after the release of Stranger Things 4, which saw Joseph debut as the heavy metal-loving character Eddie Munson, Doja Cat jumped on X to share her thoughts.

In a now-deleted tweet, the star wrote, “joseph quinn fine as [sh--].”

When part two was released later in the year, Doja began engaging with fans about her love for Joseph. One fan on X/Twitter wrote, "Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is,” to which she replied, “It’s f---ing criminal.”

Joseph liked the first tweet and it seemed at the time that everyone was rallying around the pair to get together with even Netflix’s official Instagram account sharing screenshots.

Doja Cat initially tweeted about Joseph Quinn prior to Stranger Things releasing. Picture: X: @DojaCat

July 2022 - Doja Cat messages Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn

Two months later, Doja appeared to try and slide into Joseph's DMs. She even reached out to his Stranger Things castmate Noah Schnapp, who played Will Byers on the show.

In private messages on Instagram to the then-17-year-old, Doja wrote: “Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. Wait no. Does he have a gf?”

The Stranger Things star took it in good humour replying, “LMAOO slide into his [DMs],” before Doja responded: “[I don’t know] his IG or Twitter he doesn’t have a DM to slide into.”

Unfortunately, what Doja had been hoping to be a private exchange went very public after Noah shared screenshots of the chat online.

Doja Cat's private messaged to Noah Schnapp were posted online. Picture: Instagram: @noahschnapp

Despite probably being a completely innocent act by Noah, his decision to post the chat didn’t sit well with Doja who went on a rampage on Instagram live, dissing the actor and calling him a ‘snake.’

"The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” she ranted. “That’s borderline snake shit, that’s weasel shit. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality.“

"Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” she added.

Read more: Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn

Stranger Thing's Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat eventually apologised to one another. Picture: Getty

While some fans were on Doja’s side, a number felt uncomfortable with the singer acting out against the young star considering he was only 17 at the time and technically a child.

That was a fact that Doja was aware of, having already mentioned it on her lifestream: “To be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid...”

The two celebrities eventually apologised to one another but all became quiet on the romance front between Joseph and Doja… until two years later.

Joseph Quinn played Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4. Picture: Alamy

July 2024 - Joseph Quinn talks about Doja Cat on a podcast

In an interview on 'The Morning Mash Up' podcast, guest star Joseph gushed over Doja Cat, as he confirmed what fans had hoped for two years - that the pair were hanging out together.

The actor mentioned the two of them had managed to laugh off the drama from years back and seemed to be establishing a real friendship.

“She’s very funny, she’s hilarious. We’ve like laughed about that whole thing. We went to go see her show, she’s incredibly talented,” he said on the podcast.

Doja Cat flashed her ring to the crowds at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Picture: Getty

August 2024 - Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn are spotted in London

Fast forward one month later and celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi posted a video of the two stars in London.

It seems like the friendship had grown into something more because Joseph was seen with an arm around her shoulder and holding her hand behind his back.

The pair were also seen in multiple locations during their time in London, from enjoying the nightlife at Dingwalls, Camden to a casual day drink at another pub in London.

Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat spotted together in London. pic.twitter.com/MqeY8ImHRg — 21 (@21metgala) August 18, 2024

September 2024 - Doja Cat triggers engagement rumours

Most recently, Doja Cat triggered engagement rumours after performing at the ﻿iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

On stage, the rapper was seen wearing a sizeable ring on her ring finger on her left hand and even took a moment during her set to show off the ring to her fans whilst laughing. ﻿As she did, she sang: “﻿Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand.”

Naturally, fans and media outlets alike took that to mean that the star was engaged, but the following morning, Doja jumped on X/Twitter to clear it up.

In a now deleted tweet, she wrote: “﻿no, I'm not engaged it's a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it.

