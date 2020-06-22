Disneyland Paris Announces Reopening Date

Disneyland Paris will reopen next month. Picture: PA images

Disneyland Paris has announced the date it will reopen.

Disneyland Paris will begin a phased reopening on July 15.

The popular theme park was forced to close its doors back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland Paris was forced to close back in March. Picture: PA images

However, as restrictions are now being eased, they will be able to reopen.

Things will looks slightly different, though, as ‘enhanced health and safety measures’ have been put in place.

A statement on the official website reads: “Disneyland Paris will gradually reopen from July 15, 2020, including Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club and Disney Village.

“This reopening will be accompanied by reinforced health and safety measures for all visitors and our employees.

“The capacity of our theme parks will be limited in accordance with the standards recommended by the competent public authorities, and a new reservation system, available at the beginning of July and subject to availability, will make it possible to regulate the attendance within the Theme Parks.”

President of Disneyland Paris Natacha Rafalski added: “As we reflect on the last several months, the magic of being able to enjoy a Disney experience means so much more.

"I'm very much looking forward to the day when our guests and cast members can celebrate being together again.

"Until then, stay safe, keep dreaming, and see you soon at Disneyland Paris! After all, there is no magic without YOU!"

Walt Disney Resort in Florida will also begin a phased reopening on July 11.

