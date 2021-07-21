Demi Lovato Just Filmed Their First Ever Sex Scene

21 July 2021, 13:31

Demi Lovato filmed their first ever sex scene
Demi Lovato filmed their first ever sex scene. Picture: Getty / Demi Lovato/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Demi Lovato celebrated their ‘random burst of body confidence’ after filming their first ever sex scene.

Demi Lovato shared a stunning selfie after successfully filming their first ever sex scene.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to say they had “a little anxiety” beforehand, but was “proud” of how confident they felt.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Locking Themselves Out Their Car Is All Of Us

Alongside a selfie in a racy black two-piece, Demi wrote on Instagram: “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.

Demi Lovato is starring in and producing a new TV show
Demi Lovato is starring in and producing a new TV show. Picture: Getty

“Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)

“I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that!”

They continued: “It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

Demi didn’t say what the sex scene was for but has been working on NBC show Hungry for the past few weeks.

The Disney alumni is a lead character in the series, which they are executive producing as well as starring in.

The show is a single-camera comedy that follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group, supporting each other as they navigate their way through life.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tyler Cruickshank has entered Love Island

Who Is Tyler Cruickshank? 7 Facts About The Love Island Bombshell You Need To Know

The best Love Island 2021 memes so far

The Funniest Love Island 2021 Memes You Need To Scroll Through

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island dated footballer Aaron Connolly

Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Footballer Ex Boyfriend Aaron Connolly & When They Dated

Love Island are welcoming new bombshell Georgia Townend

Inside Georgia Townend’s Lavish Lifestyle As She Enters The Love Island Villa

When will Casa Amor be this year?

When Is Casa Amor Starting On Love Island 2021?

TikTok users are loving Anne-Marie and Little Mix's new bop

Little Mix And Anne-Marie’s New Song Kiss My (Uh-Oh) Is Already A TikTok Hit

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2