Demi Lovato Just Filmed Their First Ever Sex Scene

Demi Lovato celebrated their ‘random burst of body confidence’ after filming their first ever sex scene.

Demi Lovato shared a stunning selfie after successfully filming their first ever sex scene.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram to say they had “a little anxiety” beforehand, but was “proud” of how confident they felt.

Alongside a selfie in a racy black two-piece, Demi wrote on Instagram: “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.

Demi Lovato is starring in and producing a new TV show. Picture: Getty

“Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)

“I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that!”

They continued: “It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

Demi didn’t say what the sex scene was for but has been working on NBC show Hungry for the past few weeks.

The Disney alumni is a lead character in the series, which they are executive producing as well as starring in.

The show is a single-camera comedy that follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group, supporting each other as they navigate their way through life.

