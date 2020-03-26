Demi Lovato Takes Part In ‘Do Your Part’ Challenge To Support Fans During Coronavirus Outbreak

Demi Lovato has joined other celebs in the new ‘do your part’ challenge, which sees stars helping fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demi Lovato is the latest celeb to join in the ‘do your part’ challenge on Instagram, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Whilst self-isolating, people have taken part in numerous challenges and trends and social media.

Stars like Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner have also donated money to support fans throughout the pandemic.

But what is the newest ‘do your part’ trend? Who has done it and how did it start? Here’s what we know.

What is the ‘do your part’ challenge?

The challenge is aimed at giving back to communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video talking about getting involved, saying: "I’m joining the #DoYourPartChallenge, thank you to @oliviaobrien for the nomination!! I will be sending meals to families in need to support them during this challenging time.

"Comment below to show me how you’re helping in your local communities!”

She then went on to nominate her manager Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Who else has done it?

Britney Spears took part in the challenge, where she offered to pay for food, diapers and necessities for people in need.

The pop star sent money to a girl who DM’ed her and it wasn’t long before the lucky fan took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the payment she received.

Songwriter Olivia O’Brien has been picking people to help by donating money for food and other essentials during the pandemic.

How did the challenge start?

Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou - @stassiebaby on Instagram - started the trend after sharing a clip of how she wanted to help families and small businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

She posted: "Challenge Alert. I wanted to launch the “Do Your Part Challenge” as a way for us to come together as a community during this difficult time.

"So many people around the world have been affected by COVID -19 and my heart goes out to everyone. I truly believe we will be able to get through this together!"

