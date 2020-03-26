Kylie Jenner Donates A Million Dollars Toward Coronavirus Leaving Doctor 'Speechless'

Kylie Jenner donates a million dollars to the Coronavirus efforts. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has left doctors in LA speechless as she donates a million dollars to buy protective equipment for medical staff to treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kylie Jenner has put her money where her mouth is and donated $1 million dollars to the medical staff helping to fight Coronavirus, putting the money toward protective gear, as revealed by the doctor who helped her give birth to daughter, Stormi.

Todrick Hall Slams 'Entitled, Stubborn' Kim Kardashian On Instagram Defending Taylor Swift

According to TMZ, the billionaire make-up mogul gifted the money to Dr. Thais Aliabadi to buy hundreds of thousands of face masks and face shields to allow medical professionals to help those in need.

She branded Kylie a 'hero' for her generous contribution which will 'save many lives', the substantial sum given just months after she donated a million dollars to the Australian wildfire relief.

The doctor said: "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true."

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much."

Kylie Jenner reveals 19 million people watch her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

This comes after her enormous following of more than 167 million Instagram saw the Surgeon General of the United States Jerome Adams asked her to address people directly through social media, asking them to stay at home and isolate, revealing the extent of her influence.

The 22-year-old posted a screenshot of how many people watch each of her Instagram stories, which is a staggering 19 million users, so it is pretty unsurprising senior figures are enlisting her help in reaching young people.

Elsewhere in the Kardashian family, they've been chronicling how they're dealing with life under lockdown, with Kim disinfecting pretty much everything in sight, Kourtney sharing bible passages about God punishing us all, and Kris Jenner having a COVID-19 test despite showing absolutely no symptoms- and it coming back negative.

You can't say they aren't interesting!

> Download Our App For All The Kardashian News