Kylie Jenner Donates A Million Dollars Toward Coronavirus Leaving Doctor 'Speechless'

26 March 2020, 11:12

Kylie Jenner donates a million dollars to the Coronavirus efforts
Kylie Jenner donates a million dollars to the Coronavirus efforts. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has left doctors in LA speechless as she donates a million dollars to buy protective equipment for medical staff to treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kylie Jenner has put her money where her mouth is and donated $1 million dollars to the medical staff helping to fight Coronavirus, putting the money toward protective gear, as revealed by the doctor who helped her give birth to daughter, Stormi.

Todrick Hall Slams 'Entitled, Stubborn' Kim Kardashian On Instagram Defending Taylor Swift

According to TMZ, the billionaire make-up mogul gifted the money to Dr. Thais Aliabadi to buy hundreds of thousands of face masks and face shields to allow medical professionals to help those in need.

She branded Kylie a 'hero' for her generous contribution which will 'save many lives', the substantial sum given just months after she donated a million dollars to the Australian wildfire relief.

The doctor said: "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true."

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much."

Kylie Jenner reveals 19 million people watch her Instagram stories
Kylie Jenner reveals 19 million people watch her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

This comes after her enormous following of more than 167 million Instagram saw the Surgeon General of the United States Jerome Adams asked her to address people directly through social media, asking them to stay at home and isolate, revealing the extent of her influence.

The 22-year-old posted a screenshot of how many people watch each of her Instagram stories, which is a staggering 19 million users, so it is pretty unsurprising senior figures are enlisting her help in reaching young people.

Elsewhere in the Kardashian family, they've been chronicling how they're dealing with life under lockdown, with Kim disinfecting pretty much everything in sight, Kourtney sharing bible passages about God punishing us all, and Kris Jenner having a COVID-19 test despite showing absolutely no symptoms- and it coming back negative.

You can't say they aren't interesting!

View this post on Instagram

throwback 🤍🤎

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

> Download Our App For All The Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Todrick Hall slams Kim Kardashian branding her 'self absorbed' and 'entitled'

Todrick Hall Slams 'Entitled, Stubborn' Kim Kardashian On Instagram Defending Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

All the wacky ways the Kardashians are coping with COVID-19

Kardashians & Coronavirus: 'Wash Your Hands' Merch, Psychics & Bible Passages
Kim Kardashian shares eery prediction of Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian Posts Spooky Coronavirus Prediction By Psychic
North West rapped at Paris Fashion Week for her dad, Kanye's Yeezy event

Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West, Makes Rapping Debut, Aged 6, At Dad Kanye's Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Showcase
Caitlyn Jenner had an awkward encounter with Ricky Gervais

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Had An Awkward Encounter With Frenemy, Ricky Gervais At NTAs

Hot On Capital

TikTok stars have taken over the social media world

Who Has The Most Followers On TikTok? 5 Most Viral Stars On The App In 2020
NHS staff to receive free car parking at hospitals

NHS Staff To Receive Free Car Parking During Coronavirus, Government Confirms

Coronavirus

Celebs have taken to social media to show off their quarantine activities

From Little Mix's Jade Thrilwall & Justin Bieber To Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Here's What Celebs Are Doing In Quarantine

Coronavirus

UK PM Johnson Holds A Press Conference To Update The Country On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson: 'Help For Self-Employed Is Coming In Next Few Days'

Coronavirus

The 'who is more' Instagram filter has been all over our feeds

How To Get The ‘Who Is More’ Instagram Filter

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and boyfriend Andre Grey at the Brit Awards

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray: Inside Their Relationship, How They Met & More

Little Mix

More News

Tom Holland has adopted three chickens

Tom Holland Buys Chickens After Being Unable To Find Eggs In The Supermarket Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Ed Sheeran opened Bertie Blossoms in 2019.

Ed Sheeran Will ’Pay Wages Of Workers At His London Restaurant’ During Coronavirus Closure

Ed Sheeran

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date, Trailers, And Where The Netflix Show Is Being Filmed

TV & Film

Production has paused on Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Has Been Pushed Back Due To Coronavirus Pandemic After Season Premiere Was Scheduled For Early 2021

TV & Film

Remembering the day Zayn left One Direction

Five Years Since Zayn Left One Direction Has Us Looking Back To That Dramatic Day

Zayn Malik