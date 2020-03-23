What Is The Toilet Roll Keepie-Uppie Challenge? Celebs And Footballers Take On Stay At Home Viral Instagram Craze

23 March 2020, 17:14

Stars have been taking part in the 'stay at home challenge'
Stars have been taking part in the 'stay at home challenge'. Picture: Instagram

With the coronavirus outbreak leading people to stay at home, Instagram users have come up with the ‘toilet roll challenge’ to keep themselves entertained.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stars have been showing off their football skills in the latest Instagram craze.

The ‘stay at home’ challenge has seen a number of celebs taking part in a toilet roll test to see who has the best footwork.

But what is the challenge, how do you do it and who has taken part? Let’s take a look…

What is the toilet roll challenge?

Messi doing the #toiletpaperchallenge

The new Instagram trend sees people testing how many keepie-uppies they can do with a roll of toilet paper.

How do you do the stay at home keepie-uppie challenge?

All you need is a toilet roll and start kicking until your talent runs out!

Who has taken part in the stay at home challenge?

Numerous celebs and footballers have joined in, including Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and John Terry.

How did it become viral?

Whoever takes part in the craze, then posts the video to their page and tags some friends to try it out.

