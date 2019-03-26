WATCH: CNCO Want To Collaborate With One Direction And Zayn

CNCO revealed that they want to collaborate with a whole host of British artists including One Direction, Zayn, Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora.

We all know that CNCO and Little Mix's collaboration 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' was THE summer hit of 2017 however it looks like the Latin American sensations have their eyes on some more big British names.

Christopher, Richard, Joel, Erick and Zabdiel dropped into the studio with Jimmy Hill and revealed that Zayn and the guys from One Direction are their dream collaboration when it comes to their next team-up.

Christopher Vélez of CNCO talks about their next collaboration. Picture: Capital

When asked about collaborations, the boys said, "Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, One Direction, Zayn... Zayn's cool". YES CNCO... Zayn is very cool... and the possibility of you and Zayn in the studio is even cooler!

The 'Pretend' stars also opened up about their time with Little Mix back in 2017 when they recorded the English version of 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' - "it was amazing - a cool experience because that was the first song we did as a remix on the English side".

Interestingly they added how 'the actual video with the girls - we're not in the same room as them.' What?! What is this black magic?! It turns out that they recorded both sides of the music video in complete different countries before stitching them together in the editing room. They did however confirmed that they 'met Jade on the day of the recording of the video'

The plan now is for us all to bug CNCO to team up with any of the One Direction boys as soon as possible, go go go!

