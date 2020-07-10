Chicken Run 2: Julia Sawalha, Who Voiced Ginger, Has Been Axed For ‘Sounding Too Old’

Julia Sawalha will not return for the Chicken Run sequel. Picture: PA images

Chicken Run 2 won’t feature Julia Sawalha, who voiced Ginger in the original movie.

Chicken Run 2 was confirmed by Netflix earlier this year. However, we now know the actress who voiced Ginger, the film’s lead character, won’t be returning for the sequel.

Julia Sawalha has revealed she’s not been invited back as her voice sounds ‘too old’. Something that has left her ‘devastated’ and ‘furious’.

Julia Sawalha has penned an open letter to Chicken Run fans. Picture: PA images

She's penned an open letter to fans in which she claimed she wasn’t even given the chance to do a voice test.

However, she’s revealed she won’t ‘go down without a fight’.

The letter reads: “Dear Reader, last week I was informed out of the blue, via email, through my agent that I would not be cast as Ginger in the Chicken Run sequel.

"The reason they gave is that my voice now sounds ‘too old’ and they want a younger actress to reprise the role.

“Usually in these circumstances, an actress would be given the chance to do a voice test in order to determine the suitability of their pitch and tone, I, however, was not given this opportunity.

“Today I received a very kind and thoughtfully written response from one of the creatives, outlining their decision, most notably saying 'Some of the voices (not yours, I agree) definitely sound older'.

Chicken Run 2 announcement!

I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted.

If you are interested, do read what I have to say about it.#ageism @actforchangehqhttps://t.co/MqUCOLWuPZ — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) July 9, 2020

“However, they stated ‘We will be going ahead to re-cast the voice of Ginger’. I received my letter of dismissal the day before it was announced that the ‘Lone Free Ranger’ had been axed from the sequel and that the character of Rocky was to be re-voiced. The reason given was that his voice is now too old. I feel I have been fobbed off with the same excuse.

“I went to great lengths to prove to the production that my voice is nigh on the same as it was in the original film. If they will be using some of the original cast members… let’s be frank, I feel I have been unfairly dismissed.

“To say I am devastated and furious would be an understatement. I feel totally powerless, something in all of this doesn’t quite ring true. I trust my instincts and they are waving red flags.

“I am saddened that I have lost the chance to work with Nick Park and Peter Lord from whom I learnt so much. The three of us, together, created Ginger.

“Today I responded by wishing the production the best of luck and the greatest success with the sequel.

“There is nothing more I can do, other than to thank all of you who loved and still love Chicken Run, as I do.”

