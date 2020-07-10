Chicken Run 2: Julia Sawalha, Who Voiced Ginger, Has Been Axed For ‘Sounding Too Old’

10 July 2020, 12:10 | Updated: 10 July 2020, 14:02

Julia Sawalha will not return for the Chicken Run sequel.
Julia Sawalha will not return for the Chicken Run sequel. Picture: PA images

Chicken Run 2 won’t feature Julia Sawalha, who voiced Ginger in the original movie.

Chicken Run 2 was confirmed by Netflix earlier this year. However, we now know the actress who voiced Ginger, the film’s lead character, won’t be returning for the sequel.

Julia Sawalha has revealed she’s not been invited back as her voice sounds ‘too old’. Something that has left her ‘devastated’ and ‘furious’.

Julia Sawalha has penned an open letter to Chicken Run fans.
Julia Sawalha has penned an open letter to Chicken Run fans. Picture: PA images

She's penned an open letter to fans in which she claimed she wasn’t even given the chance to do a voice test.

However, she’s revealed she won’t ‘go down without a fight’.

The letter reads: “Dear Reader, last week I was informed out of the blue, via email, through my agent that I would not be cast as Ginger in the Chicken Run sequel.

"The reason they gave is that my voice now sounds ‘too old’ and they want a younger actress to reprise the role.

“Usually in these circumstances, an actress would be given the chance to do a voice test in order to determine the suitability of their pitch and tone, I, however, was not given this opportunity.

“Today I received a very kind and thoughtfully written response from one of the creatives, outlining their decision, most notably saying 'Some of the voices (not yours, I agree) definitely sound older'.

“However, they stated ‘We will be going ahead to re-cast the voice of Ginger’. I received my letter of dismissal the day before it was announced that the ‘Lone Free Ranger’ had been axed from the sequel and that the character of Rocky was to be re-voiced. The reason given was that his voice is now too old. I feel I have been fobbed off with the same excuse.

“I went to great lengths to prove to the production that my voice is nigh on the same as it was in the original film. If they will be using some of the original cast members… let’s be frank, I feel I have been unfairly dismissed.

“To say I am devastated and furious would be an understatement. I feel totally powerless, something in all of this doesn’t quite ring true. I trust my instincts and they are waving red flags.

“I am saddened that I have lost the chance to work with Nick Park and Peter Lord from whom I learnt so much. The three of us, together, created Ginger.

“Today I responded by wishing the production the best of luck and the greatest success with the sequel.

“There is nothing more I can do, other than to thank all of you who loved and still love Chicken Run, as I do.”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber jamming together proves they're mates

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Jamming Round A Piano Proves They're Mates Once & For All

A new Black Lives Matter mural has been painted in New York

Black Lives Matter Mural Is Painted Outside Trump Tower In Manhattan

Perrie Edwards's X Factor audition is a serious trip down memory lane

Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia?

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

All The Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Son Freddie-George To Jack Fincham's Daughter Blossom

TV & Film

Harry Styles auditioned for the X Factor ten years ago

WATCH: Harry Styles Auditioned For X Factor Ten Years Ago & Fans Are In Their Feelings

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement