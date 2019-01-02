Chance The Rapper Saved A Man From A Burning Car & Didn't Tell Anyone

Chance The Rapper saves a man from a burning car. Picture: Instagram/Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper saved a man's life last Easter from a crashed car however the news has only just surfaced.

Chance The Rapper saved a man from a burning car in Easter 2018 however the news of his heroism has only surfaced after a fan shared a screenshot of the 'Coloring Book' rapper running to the scene.

> Justin Bieber Now Has A Face Tattoo That Says "Grace", Above His Eyebrow

Screenshots from an Instagram story show Chance running around a fire engine in his trademark '3' baseball cap.

Wow so I guess @rodanak wasn’t lying about seeing @chancetherapper save someone from a burning car on Easter..

Can’t believe it never made the news pic.twitter.com/qLqICjwf0N — Spencer | 92 Bricks Podcast 🎙 (@SjeezS) December 31, 2018

Chance announced that the harrowing event took place on his own Twitter account too, telling his millions of fans, "A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!!".

A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!! https://t.co/fBkpwGQXIL — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 31, 2018

Fans were perplexed that Chance hadn't allowed the news to surface earlier as it was no doubt a heroic moment in the star's life. One fan pointed out that perhaps he hasn't shouted about it as it happened on April 1st and people may have called it out as an April's fools joke.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From Chance The Rapper