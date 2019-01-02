Chance The Rapper Saved A Man From A Burning Car & Didn't Tell Anyone

2 January 2019, 10:55

Chance The Rapper saves a man from a burning car
Chance The Rapper saves a man from a burning car. Picture: Instagram/Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper saved a man's life last Easter from a crashed car however the news has only just surfaced.

Chance The Rapper saved a man from a burning car in Easter 2018 however the news of his heroism has only surfaced after a fan shared a screenshot of the 'Coloring Book' rapper running to the scene.

Screenshots from an Instagram story show Chance running around a fire engine in his trademark '3' baseball cap.

Chance announced that the harrowing event took place on his own Twitter account too, telling his millions of fans, "A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!!".

Fans were perplexed that Chance hadn't allowed the news to surface earlier as it was no doubt a heroic moment in the star's life. One fan pointed out that perhaps he hasn't shouted about it as it happened on April 1st and people may have called it out as an April's fools joke.

