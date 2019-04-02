YouTube Is Facing Backlash After Promoting Zac Efron's New Channel

Zac Efron has launched his own YouTube channel. Picture: YouTube

Zac Efron has launched a brand new YouTube channel however the move has already caused some backlash in the online community.

Zac Efron's new YouTube channel is up and running however it is already facing criticism after fans of the website have started to complain about how the channel is being advertised.

The 'Baywatch' star's channel has only uploaded one video titled 'We Spent 96 Hours In The Desert…' but has over 200k subscribers in a day.

Zac tweeted that he'd be doing a live Q&A on his channel to answer questions on the channel's first video and YouTube decided to quote retweet the post to help promote it.

However... that did not go down very well...

A fan of several YouTubers, user SigmaLater wrote, 'Oh good another mainstream celebrity getting endorsed by YouTube. Meanwhile our favourite content creators are getting demonetised and copyright striked into oblivion.'

Another added, 'Let’s feature maybe some new non-famous creators more often? Or how about just people who aren’t already famous in general? Let’s keep the ‘YOU’ in @YouTube'.

Although the situation is getting a lot of fans angry at the platform, YouTube have reiterated, 'its content and investment strategies remain focused on resident creators.

