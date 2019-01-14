YouTuber Logan Paul Apologises For Offensive LGBTQ Comments

14 January 2019, 17:31

Logan Paul apologises for insensitive comments
Logan Paul apologises for insensitive comments. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Logan Paul has apologised after saying he'd like to attempt to “go gay” for a month.

Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul has hit headlines once again after saying he will “attempt to go gay” for a month in March.

Speaking on the Impaulsive Podcast, he said his resolution was to “go gay” for a month as an alternative to Dry January and Veganuary.

Jake Paul Ran Into Oncoming Traffic Blindfolded Doing The Bird Box Challenge

He said: "We're vegan now, and we’re sober. But February we are going to go the opposite.

"So it's male-only March. We're gonna attempt to go gay for just one month."

However, as expected his offensive comment has sparked outrage as people point out that sexuality is not something you can turn on and off.

GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), who work on cultural change and accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ community expressed: “That’s not how it works, @LoganPaul.”

To which he responded:

This is not the first time Logan has been hit with criticism. Last year, he faced major backlash for posting a video of the body hanging from a tree in Japan’s ‘suicide forest’.

Hopefully Logan chooses his 'words' carefully moving forward.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Inside Wes Nelson's Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Baeur's former relationship

Dancing On Ice: Inside Vanessa Bauer & Ex Boyfriend Louis Nathaniel's Relationship

TV & Film

Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How Josh Ritchie’s Girlfriend Made A Surprise Fortune For Herself
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are more in love than ever since getting married.

Miley Cyrus Posts Love Letter To Liam Hemsworth On Husband's Birthday

Miley Cyrus

Emma Mackey is making a name for herself on Netflix's Sex Education

Emma Mackey Facts Revealed: Netflix's Sex Education Star’s Age, Margot Robbie Connection And Film List

TV & Film

Sex Education viewers confused at the American style high school in Wales

Netflix's Sex Education: Why Does The British Comedy Feel So American?

TV & Film

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

TV & Film

Netflix's 'Sex Education' season 1 has been released and stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson

Netflix's Sex Education: Asa Butterfield & All-Star Cast In British 'Skins' Style Comedy

TV & Film

Audiences secretly love Joe Goldberg on Netflix's 'YOU'

Netflix's YOU: People Can't Help But Love Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg

TV & Film