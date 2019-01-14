YouTuber Logan Paul Apologises For Offensive LGBTQ Comments

Logan Paul apologises for insensitive comments. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Logan Paul has apologised after saying he'd like to attempt to “go gay” for a month.

Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul has hit headlines once again after saying he will “attempt to go gay” for a month in March.

Speaking on the Impaulsive Podcast, he said his resolution was to “go gay” for a month as an alternative to Dry January and Veganuary.

Jake Paul Ran Into Oncoming Traffic Blindfolded Doing The Bird Box Challenge

He said: "We're vegan now, and we’re sober. But February we are going to go the opposite.

"So it's male-only March. We're gonna attempt to go gay for just one month."

However, as expected his offensive comment has sparked outrage as people point out that sexuality is not something you can turn on and off.

GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), who work on cultural change and accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ community expressed: “That’s not how it works, @LoganPaul.”

To which he responded:

very poor choice of words... my fault. let’s get together and talk about it on my podcast next week? https://t.co/Ki8RKgMJOO — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 12, 2019

This is not the first time Logan has been hit with criticism. Last year, he faced major backlash for posting a video of the body hanging from a tree in Japan’s ‘suicide forest’.

Hopefully Logan chooses his 'words' carefully moving forward.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News