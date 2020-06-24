Who Is Eiza Gonzalez? Everything We Know About Mexican Actress Spotted Kissing Timothée Chalamet

Eiza Gonzalez is a Mexican actress and singer. Picture: instagram

Who is Eiza Gonzalez? What’s her age, net worth and Instagram?

Eiza Gonzales was recently spotted kissing Timothée Chalamet during a trip to Cabo in Mexico.

But who is she? What’s her age, net worth and Instagram?

Let’s take a look…

Eiza Gonzalez was spotted kissing Timothée Chalamet. Picture: instagram

Who is Eiza Gonzalez?

Eiza Gonzalez is a Mexican actress and singer.

She is most known for her role as Clara Molina on the Nickelodian show Sueña conmigo.

What is Eiza Gonzalez’s age? How old is she?

Eiza is 30 years old.

What is Eiza Gonzalez’s net worth?

Her net worth is reportedly $5million.

What is Eiza Gonzalez’s Instagram handle?

Eiza’s Instagram handle is @eizagonzalez.

She currently has 5.8million followers on the platform and her feed is full of glamorous photoshoots, talk show interviews and stunning selfies.

Where is Eiza Gonzalez from?

The actress was born in Mexico City, Mexico.

What films has Eiza Gonzalez been in?

Eiza has starred in films such as Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel and Hobbs & Shaw.

