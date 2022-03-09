Exclusive

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

9 March 2022, 09:50

By Fiona Hayward

Martin Compston joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp where he spoke about his new show, Our House as well as his friendship with his Line Of Duty co-star Vicky McClure and their Whatsapp group antics.

Martin Compston joined Capital Breakfast where he opened up about his relationship with Line Of Duty co-star, Vicky McClure.

Martin recently shared his joy on Twitter about the success of Vicky's show, Trigger Point, ahead of its finale.

Bridgerton season 2: Where Is Simon Actor Regé-Jean Page?

When asked whether Vicky would be watching his new show, Our House, Martin responded: "I’m sure she will, she will definitely get a few digs privately on Whatsapp but in public I’m sure she’ll be my biggest fan, and I wouldn’t expect anything less from Vick, she’s a superstar."

Martin Continued: "I’ve said this but the fact that this woman who is just obsessed with Sunday lunches, tea and hot water bottles is the biggest action star on British Tele, I love it, I love it man."

Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure. Picture: Getty

On the topic of Line Of Duty, Martin also revealed the name of the team's Whatsapp group.

"Because Vicky’s got these daft words, I think it’s called ‘Shalamandro."

"Vicky just makes up words... the thing is Vicky is hilarious because she’s almost funny, and she comes up with these stupid things, she’s the kind of person to be telling you a joke and then start laughing before she tells you the punchline."

Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure. Picture: Getty

He continued: "When she does that she starts making up words and then she finds them utter hilarious and just because she’s laughing, you start laughing and so yeah, that’s what it’s called, just after her making up random words."

Anyone else obsessed with this friendship?

