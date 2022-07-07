Exclusive

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Love Island's Antigoni & Roman Kemp were set up by TV personality, Judge Rinder.

Love Island's Antigoni joined Capital Breakfast where she spilled the tea on life since leaving the villa.

Despite not finding love on the show, the singer revealed she had been getting a few blue ticks sliding into her DMs.

On the topic of dating, Roman also shared how he'd actually crossed paths with the singer a year ago, all thanks to Judge Rinder...

"This is a true story, right. About a year ago, I'm coming out of Capital and I'm walking down the stairs. And then I hear 'Roman, Roman, Roman.' I look over, it's Judge Rinder."

"Firstly he goes, 'Are you single?' and I was like, 'Yeah.'"

"He's pulling up Antigoni's Instagram. 'Look at her, marriage. Definitely. Lovely family, lovely girl. She's super talented, super good looking. Check this out. What about it? What about it?'"

Antigoni revealed she had been aware of Judge Rinder's antics, but promised it had nothing to do with her: "I had no idea he was going to do that, by the way. He's like my honorary godfather."

Despite the matchmaking efforts, Roman revealed he never slid into her DMs as he wanted to leave it up to fate instead: "I thought at the end of the day, if it will be, it will be and it doesn't need to be with Rob Rinder."

Could this be a new romance on the horizon!?

