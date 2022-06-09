Exclusive

WATCH: George Ezra Reflects On His Jubilee Concert Performance

9 June 2022, 16:57

George Ezra joined Capital Breakfast ahead of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, where he spoke about his recent performance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert.

George Ezra joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp two days before making his Summertime Ball debut.

The 'Budapest' singer was still on a high from his recent performance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert (4 June), where he performed a rendition of his song 'Green Green Grass.'

George opened up to Roman, Sian & Sonny about his pre-show nerves...

George Ezra at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
George Ezra at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

"Do you know what I wasn’t nervous about the Jubilee, until about two hours before, I did a load of press and every journalist I spoke to was like “God you must be nervous”.

The singer also revealed how he was able to share the special moment with his mum: "There was a bit of a party afterwards that we were invited to, mum came along she was all dressed up, she looked beautiful, she was very happy …[actually] happy doesn’t do it man, she was ecstatic.”

George Ezra joins Capital Breakfast
George Ezra joins Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

"She rang me up two days later and said "I'm still floating."

The event meant even more due to George's busy tour schedule: "The thing is when you get going on tour, you don’t see the people you love near enough.”

The past few weeks have been jam-packed for the singer as he will also be making his debut at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard this weekend (12 June).

When asked how he was feeling about performing at Wembley in front of 80,000 people, George responded: “Adrenaline, excitement, nerves …you never know when one starts and the other ends."

