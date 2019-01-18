Vicky Pattison Cosies Up With TOWIE Star Ercan Ramadan On Mini Break In The Cotswolds

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan spark dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison has sparked new beau rumours after sharing snaps with TOWIE hunk Ercan Ramadan.

After a whirlwind few weeks, Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison opted for a relaxing trip to Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

However, the I’m A Celeb star was not without company. Appearing to join the TV personality was The Only Way Is Essex star Ercan Ramadan.

The pair made brief cameos in each other’s Instagram stories as they showed off their beautiful surroundings. Ercan even posted a photo of himself with his arms around Vicky but deleted it almost immediately.

Ercan Ramadan shared a video of Vicky pouring a shot into a Pornstar Martini cocktail. Picture: Instagram

The reality stars relaxed together with a group of friends where they had dinner and drinks. The luxury staycation also offered an outdoor hot tub and spa.

Both Vicky and Ercan showed off their rooms at the cosy hotel with near-identical shots, suggesting that the two possibly spent the night together.

Vicky and Ercan share similar bathtub images. Picture: Instagram

Vicky is newly single after splitting from her fiancé John Noble in November last year amid cheating allegations.

However, Vicky jokingly hinted she was ready to start dating as she shared an Instagram post reading: “Getting back into the dating scene is hard for me in that I have to shave my legs AND stay up past 10.”

The pair had been planning their big day before calling time on their relationship.

