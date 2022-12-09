Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

On Air Now
9 December 2022, 14:39
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast where he almost brought the team to tears...
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast to chat about his new autobiography,'Gloves Of', just days after his trilogy win against Derek Chisora.
During his visit, the boxer started chatting about the Fifa World Cup and the upcoming quarter final match against France.
As Tyson is known for his motivational quotes, Roman asked the heavyweight champion for some words of wisdom for the England squad.
His speech did not disappoint: "Right, guys. We're all here for a reason because we're the best at what we do. People say it's a really tough, tough game but guess what? Going out there and fighting Wilder in America or Klitschko in Germany or Dillian Whyte at Wembley, they're all tough."
"You've got to win. You got to go out there, take the bull by the horns and win. We're in the quarterfinals now against tough opposition against France."
"Let's go out there and smash it! Because immortality awaits. Bring it home, boys, bring it home."
You heard him boys, bring it home!
