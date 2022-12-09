Exclusive

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

9 December 2022, 14:39

Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: station owned
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast where he almost brought the team to tears...

Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast to chat about his new autobiography,'Gloves Of', just days after his trilogy win against Derek Chisora.

During his visit, the boxer started chatting about the Fifa World Cup and the upcoming quarter final match against France.

Inside Molly-Mae’s 'Dream Home' With Boyfriend Tommy Fury

As Tyson is known for his motivational quotes, Roman asked the heavyweight champion for some words of wisdom for the England squad.

His speech did not disappoint: "Right, guys. We're all here for a reason because we're the best at what we do. People say it's a really tough, tough game but guess what? Going out there and fighting Wilder in America or Klitschko in Germany or Dillian Whyte at Wembley, they're all tough."

"You've got to win. You got to go out there, take the bull by the horns and win. We're in the quarterfinals now against tough opposition against France."

"Let's go out there and smash it! Because immortality awaits. Bring it home, boys, bring it home."

You heard him boys, bring it home!

You can watch the whole clip right here on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Celebs have been reenacting Wednesday's iconic dancing scene

All The Stars Reenacting Wednesday Addams’ Iconic Dance From Kim Kardashian To Amelia Dimoldenberg

The lowdown on Wednesday's name

Why Is Wednesday Addams Called Wednesday?

TV & Film

Mimi Webb is bringing the energy to the #CapitalJBB

Mimi Webb's Journey From TikTok Sensation To The Jingle Bell Ball Stage

Has a Swiftie Christmas come early?

Fans Want Taylor Swift To Re-Release Her Christmas Album

Taylor Swift has given us a inside look into the making of 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift Has Finally Given Us The Behind-The-Scenes For 'All Too Well'

Molly-Mae teased her due date in a new vlog

Molly-Mae Hague Hints At Due Date As She Prepares To Give Birth To Baby Girl

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star