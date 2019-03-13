YouTuber Tanya Burr Announces Split From Husband Jim Chapman After 12 Years Together

Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman announced their split after 12 years together. Picture: Instagram

Tanya and Jim had been together for 12 years but married for three and a half before they announced their split on social media.

Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman have announced they have split up after three and a half years of marriage.

The YouTubers have been together for 12 years in total before getting engaged in 2012 and tying the knot in 2015.

Tanya took to Instagram to share the sad news with her fans, explaining, “Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together.

Tanya Burr posted this statement to her fans. Picture: Instagram

"We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

Jim also posted, “'After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We're still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other.

Jim Chapman also spoke out about the amicable split. Picture: Instagram

“We will continued to support one another in all of our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds.”

The couple had amassed a joint fortune of £4million through their vlogs and endorsements an had first got together after meeting in school in Norwich.

A friend of the couple told the tabloids, “Jim and Tanya are both really sad but the split has been done with love and respect for each other. They will stay friends for sure. There was no one to blame they just grew apart.”

