TV Presenter Paul O'Grady Dies Aged 67

29 March 2023, 09:43 | Updated: 29 March 2023, 10:10

Paul O'Grady has died aged 67
Paul O'Grady has died aged 67. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died aged 67.

Paul O'Grady died 'unexpectedly but peacefully' on Tuesday 28th March aged 67, his husband Andre Portasio confirmed in a statement.

The star was loved for his TV shows such as Blankety Blank, Blind Date and The Paul O'Grady Show after becoming a household name in the 1990s with his drag queen persona Lily Savage.

Later on in his career he brought his love of dogs to television with Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs.

O'Grady's husband said in a statement on Wednesday morning: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

Paul O'Grady and his partner Andre Portasio
Paul O'Grady and his partner Andre Portasio. Picture: Alamy
Paul O'Grady was an inspirational TV personality
Paul O'Grady was an inspirational TV personality. Picture: Getty

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

Paul had recently been on tour with the musical Annie, playing Miss Hannigan, which he said in a recent Instagram post he was 'thoroughly enjoying.'

Celebrities and fans have been paying tribute to the TV icon, with Paddy McGuinness sharing a touching message. He wrote: "Paul O’Grady let me stand in for him on his chat show over 15 years ago. He was always supportive, kind and just great to be around. Paul started in the pubs and working men’s clubs but finished has an icon of British TV. I’ll miss him very much. Rest in peace Paul."

Battersea, the rescue centre where Paul was an ambassador wrote: "We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away. He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul's family and friends at this difficult time."

Comedian Joe Lycett tweeted: "I’m sad about Paul O’Grady. I hoped I might meet him one day to tell him what an inspiration he was to me: how I loved gloriously loose & effortless his shows were, how he proved you could be political in a light ent space and that you could do all this & be really, really funny."

