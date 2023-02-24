Paris Hilton Shares First Pictures Of Baby Boy Phoenix

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have become parents. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have shared the first photos of their baby boy Phoenix, and we can’t cope with the cuteness.

Reality TV star, hotel heiress and noughties icon Paris Hilton has become a mum for the first time after she and husband Carter Reum, who she wed in 2021, welcomed a baby via surrogate.

Paris, 42, kept her baby news private until their little one arrived in January this year, announcing the news with an Instagram upload of her son’s tiny hand wrapped around her thumb.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned it.

And on Thursday Paris shared a first look at their baby boy for her cover shoot with Glamour magazine.

Paris Hilton has become a mum. Picture: Getty

In the pictures Paris holds their tiny newborn who’s dressed in an all-white outfit with blue stitching and a hat to match.

Husband Carter gives Paris a kiss in one of the snaps, as Phoenix naps peacefully on her shoulder.

In another, Paris wears a white silk robe and holds the tot in her hands, lifting him to her face for a kiss.

“Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world,” she wrote in the caption.

In her interview with Glamour, Paris spoke about keeping their baby news out of the spotlight, revealing they used a surrogate for the pregnancy.

She told the magazine: “I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private. Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it’s such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter.”

Of her son, she said: “I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He’s such a good baby.”

Paris said they opted to use a surrogate as she’s scared of childbirth, explaining: “Childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

The reality star-turned activist married husband Carter in 2021 after having known each other for 15 years and dated for two.

She said they’re now freezing more embryos in the hope of having a baby girl, after producing 20 male embryos the first seven times.

