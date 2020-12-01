WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown Begs Fans For Respect After Horrible Shopping Encounter

1 December 2020, 10:23

Millie Bobby Brown has recounted a distressing fan encounter which left her in tears as she begged people to 'respect her boundaries' after being filmed without permission.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has recounted a nasty run in with a fan who filmed her despite her asking not to be in a tearful video as she asks people to show more respect for 'human beings' no matter what they do in life.

Where Is Millie Bobby Brown From? Is She From England Or America?

The 16-year-old Netflix star explained she was Christmas shopping with her mum when she was approached by someone asking to video her, which she declined.

Millie Bobby Brown begs fans to respect her boundaries after horrible run in
Millie Bobby Brown begs fans to respect her boundaries after horrible run in. Picture: Instagram @milliebobbybrown/ Getty Images

MBB said: "I just went shopping with my mum for Christmas and a girl came up to me and asked if I was... whoever.. and I said, yes.|"

"She said, can I take a video fo you, I said, no?"

"Why would anyone want to be taken a video of?"

"I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again and I said 'I'm a human being, what more can I ask from you?'"

"I asked her and she said, 'So I can't take a video of a human being?'"

"I said 'No, not when I've said no!"

Beginning to cry, the actress said: "It just makes me upset when people push the boundaries and I just wish people were more respectful...I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming."

"I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it."

"I have my rights to say no, I'm making this video to say have to show more respect for others."

Millie Bobby Brown fans defend actress as she deletes TikTok
Millie Bobby Brown fans defend actress as she deletes TikTok. Picture: Twitter

Since then, it appears the star has deactivated her TikTok account as fans rush to Twitter to ask people to protect the actress especially at her young age.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Millie Bobby Brown News!

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid's baby girl is here. But when was she born?

When Did Gigi Hadid Have Her Baby?

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's baby was welcomed in September. Here's a look at her name theories...

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Baby Name Theories Revealed

Harry Styles was the first to know co-star Nick Kroll was engaged

Harry Styles Was First To Know About 'Don't Worry Darling' Co-Star Nick Kroll's Proposal

Gigi Hadid has confused fans with a photograph of her baby bump and some now think she's pregnant again.

Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant Again?

Gigi Hadid posted an adorable photo of Zayn Malik looking lovingly up at her

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Define The Look Of Love In Unseen Baby Bump Photos

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Songs And Album Details So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith