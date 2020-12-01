WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown Begs Fans For Respect After Horrible Shopping Encounter

Millie Bobby Brown has recounted a distressing fan encounter which left her in tears as she begged people to 'respect her boundaries' after being filmed without permission.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has recounted a nasty run in with a fan who filmed her despite her asking not to be in a tearful video as she asks people to show more respect for 'human beings' no matter what they do in life.

Where Is Millie Bobby Brown From? Is She From England Or America?

The 16-year-old Netflix star explained she was Christmas shopping with her mum when she was approached by someone asking to video her, which she declined.

Millie Bobby Brown begs fans to respect her boundaries after horrible run in. Picture: Instagram @milliebobbybrown/ Getty Images

MBB said: "I just went shopping with my mum for Christmas and a girl came up to me and asked if I was... whoever.. and I said, yes.|"

"She said, can I take a video fo you, I said, no?"

"Why would anyone want to be taken a video of?"

"I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again and I said 'I'm a human being, what more can I ask from you?'"

"I asked her and she said, 'So I can't take a video of a human being?'"

"I said 'No, not when I've said no!"

Beginning to cry, the actress said: "It just makes me upset when people push the boundaries and I just wish people were more respectful...I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming."

"I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it."

"I have my rights to say no, I'm making this video to say have to show more respect for others."

Millie Bobby Brown fans defend actress as she deletes TikTok. Picture: Twitter

Since then, it appears the star has deactivated her TikTok account as fans rush to Twitter to ask people to protect the actress especially at her young age.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Millie Bobby Brown News!