Who is Darren Barnet's girlfriend, Mikaela Hoover? 13 facts about the Suicide Squad star

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell 1:30am - 5am
16 July 2021, 16:07
Mikaela Hoover is a well-known actress in her own right, who is about to star in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie, Rain.
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but Darren Barnet is officially taken.
Cementing their relationship on Instagram, Hoover posted an adorable snap of her and the Never Have I Ever star on his birthday back in April. She captioned the post: "You make me happy. Happy Birthday Angel".
Barnet then posted the same photo in July to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday, along with the words: "Happy birthday, love. Today is for you."
READ MORE: 14 Darren Barnet Facts Every Never Have I Ever Fan Should Know
So, here's everything you need to know about Mikaela Hoover - including her age, star sign and the movies she's appeared in.
She was born on July 12, 1984.
Typically, Cancers are nurturing, sensitive, compassionate and incredibly loving.
FYI, Darren is a Taurus!!
No, not the 2014 Lenny Abrahamson movie - but, rather, the 2007 family favourite about a lost pup who is adopted by a loving family. In the film, Mikaela played Heather.
Based on the DC Comics of the same name, The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, John Cena and other A-listers.
In the Marvel movie, Hoover plays Nova Prime's assistant.
Here's a sweet snap of her parents:
The foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those with the genetic disorder, through medical research, medical care and education.
Mikaela graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.
Not jealous at all!
...sans mittens.
Mikaela was born in Colbert, Washington. Judging by her geotags on Instagram, it would seem she still lives in the Washington area.
In case you were wondering how they met in the first place, Darren and Mikaela have been working on a film together.
The movie is at its post-production stage and is a festive film, so will likely come out towards the end of the year.
It is about a woman who is catfished by a guy online. She only realises when she travels to his hometown to surprise him.
Once busted, he then convinces her to pretend to be his date for the holidays - in return promising to introduce her to the guy in the photos she was so attracted to.