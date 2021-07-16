Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 3? What we know so far about the Netflix show's future

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 3? Picture: Netflix

Season two may have only just landing on the streaming platform, but fans are already desperate for more!

Mindy Kaling's hit teen comedy drama Never Have I Ever first burst onto our screens in 2020.

Centred on Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), the show is a heartwarming (and relatable) coming-of-age story about love, loss and...well, boys!

Desperate to lose her virginity and improve her social status in season one, Devi propositions high school jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

Running alongside this narrative is Devi's struggle to come to terms with the loss of her father, as well as her journey of embracing her Indian heritage.

At the end of the season one, Devi, her mum Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) scatter her dad's ashes by the ocean.

She then finds Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), aka, her nemesis-turned-love-interest, is waiting in the car for her. In a not-so-surprising twist, the pair then share a steamy smooch.

In season two, Devi finds herself in a love triangle, battling between her *major* crush on Paxton, and her new-found feelings for Ben.

But will there be a season three? Here's what we know so far...

Will there be a third season of Never Have I Ever?

Currently, Netflix hasn't announced whether or not the show will be renewed for a third instalment.

It is still early doors, though, with the second season only dropping on the streaming service on July 15.

Plus - the show is mega popular both in the US and overseas, so it would be surprising if Netflix decided to axe the show at this stage.

Devi struggles to choose between Paxton and Ben in season 2. Picture: Netflix

How did season two of NHIE end?

Throughout season two, Devi is conflicted by her feelings for Ben and her attraction to Paxton.

Her mother is also keen for them to move back to India, so their imminent departure is looming over her.

Learning that Devi has been seeing them both at a party she is hosting, Paxton and Ben break up with her - before the former storms out of the house and gets hit by a car.

While he's still very much alive, Paxton is no longer able to swim due to his injuries, and so needs to work on his academic skills to get into college.

Devi is then enlisted to tutor him, allowing her to make it up to him and get closer to Paxton over time.

Eventually, Paxton realises that he is in love with Devi, and the pair start hooking up.

Meanwhile, Ben has moved on and has begun dating a girl called Aneesa - but when he catches Devi and Paxton together, he flies off at them and reveals he still has feelings for her.

So, while things have sort of concluded in a neat way, there is potential for another, follow-up season, to explore Ben's response to the new couple.

Never Have I Ever seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix now.