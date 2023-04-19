Exclusive

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

19 April 2023, 09:05

Joel Dommett milks his own nipples
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples. Picture: station owned

Joel Dommett showed Roman, Sian & Chris his party trick live on Capital Breakfast...

Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast where he proved he can 'milk' his own nipples.

The comedian confirmed his party trick after Roman revealed he'd heard rumours from other celebrities.

Despite protests from Sian, the comedian then went on to demonstrate his unusual ability.

Lifting up his shirt, Joel explained:"Not much comes out, so keep watching. Keep watching that bit there? See that?"

Laughing, Chris, who was sat next to the comedian exclaimed: "Yeah, great stuff. Well done mate. That's really good."

Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast
Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

Speaking about how he discovered his unusual talent, the comedian shared: "I found it out as a teenager because when you're a teenager, you press and poke everything to see if something comes out."

He then went on to reveal he'd even tasted the excretion: "It's not milk. I've tasted it. It's salty."

I have no words...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album ‘Hellmouth’: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Are Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating?

All the BTS pictures from Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: All The Behind-The-Scenes Photos You Need To See

TV & Film

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Zoe Hague revealed she turned down Molly-Mae's offer to pay her a monthly salary after quitting the army

Molly-Mae Hague’s Sister Zoe Speaks Out After Love Island Star Offered To Pay Her Salary After Quitting Job

All the details on the new Lilo & Stitch film

The 'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie: All The Details From Cast To Release Date

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star