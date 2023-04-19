Exclusive

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Joel Dommett milks his own nipples. Picture: station owned

Joel Dommett showed Roman, Sian & Chris his party trick live on Capital Breakfast...

Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast where he proved he can 'milk' his own nipples.

The comedian confirmed his party trick after Roman revealed he'd heard rumours from other celebrities.

Despite protests from Sian, the comedian then went on to demonstrate his unusual ability.

This morning @joeldommett proved he could milk his own nipples 🙃



Somehow this isn't even the weirdest thing that's happened on Capital Breakfast... pic.twitter.com/EFC9Ca53jA — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) April 19, 2023

Lifting up his shirt, Joel explained:"Not much comes out, so keep watching. Keep watching that bit there? See that?"

Laughing, Chris, who was sat next to the comedian exclaimed: "Yeah, great stuff. Well done mate. That's really good."

Joel Dommett joined Capital Breakfast. Picture: Station owned

Speaking about how he discovered his unusual talent, the comedian shared: "I found it out as a teenager because when you're a teenager, you press and poke everything to see if something comes out."

He then went on to reveal he'd even tasted the excretion: "It's not milk. I've tasted it. It's salty."

