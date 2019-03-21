Jack Whitehall And Paris Hilton Relationship: The Pair Have Been Flirting On Instagram

Jack Whitehall and Paris Hilton have been commenting on each other's Instagram posts. Picture: Instagram

Jack Whitehall and Paris Hilton have been leaving each other likes and comments on Instagram amidst rumours the pair may be secretly dating.

Jack Whitehall and Paris Hilton have been giving each other a lot of love on Instagram over the past few weeks and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

Paris has been leaving endless fire emojis under snaps of the British funnyman on his Instagram account and Jack has even returned the love with a like or two for Miss Hilton.

WATCH: Jack Whitehall Roasts Our Very Own Roman Kemp

Paris Hilton left a comment on Jack Whitehall's Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

Paris and Jack now follow one another on Instagram with Jack leaving just one like on Paris' account - a snap of her hanging from a stripper pole. Paris recently broke off her engagement to Spiderman actor Chris Zylka late 2019.

The Sun reported that Jack hung out with Paris during her big birthday celebrations with a source revealing, 'She think he's hot and they've been hanging out as she wanted to get to know him better.'

However according to The Mirror, Paris also recently revealed, 'I don't have time for love right now. I hardly have time for myself.' We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled on this possible romance...

Keep up to date with all the showbiz news gossip by downloading our free app!