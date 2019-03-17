WATCH: Isaac Carew Scrolls Through Photos YOU Tagged Him In

Celebrity chef and all-round nice guy Isaac Carew has been tagged in some strange things on Instagram... so here's here to explain what's going on in them.

Isaac Carew (yes Dua Lipa's hunky boyfriend) is endlessly tagged in photos every day, all day, so we figured we'd give him the chance have a little scroll and tell us exactly what's going on in his tagged feed.

Selfies with Gordon Ramsay, snaps of him and Dua and a questionable photoshop... just some of the things that pop up on his notifications. Enjoy!

Isaac Carew plays a game of Capital Tagged. Picture: Capital

Isaac, who's brand new book 'Dirty Dishes' is out now, admits he was starstruck when meeting Pharrell Williams at a party with his bae as well as getting nervous around chef superstar Gordon Ramsay (you would though wouldn't you!).

