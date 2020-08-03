Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz Is Engaged To Boyfriend David Stanley

Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz has announced she is engaged! Picture: PA/Instagram

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged!

Glee actress Jenna Ushkowitz has announced she is engaged to her boyfriend David Stanley.

The 34-year-old confirmed the happy news on Instagram.

One Of Naya Rivera’s Final TV Appearances Will Be On Netflix Show

Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley are engaged. Picture: PA images

She shared an adorable snap of her husband-to-be and dog and also gave fans a glimpse of her stunning ring.

She captioned the post: “Yes, a million times, yes.”

David shared the same image which he captioned, ‘yes’.

The pair, who have been in a relationship since 2018, received lots of well wishes in their comment sections from their celebrity pals.

Demi Lovato wrote: “Double soon to be married engaged couples date soon ASAP.”

She added: “I’m so happy for you.”

Demi Lovato rushed to congratulate the couple on their engagement. Picture: instagram

Tangled actress Donna Murphy added: “LOVELOVELOVELOVE!! Congrats my beautiful friend & to your beloved David as well!! Joy!!!”

“Love you both so much. So so excited for you guys!! This is the news we all needed!!,” added The Vampire Diaries star Kayla Ewell.

Jenna appeared on the hit show Glee from 2009 and played the role of Tina Cohen-Chang.

She is also known for appearing in Broadway shows such as The King and I and Waitress.

