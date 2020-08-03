Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz Is Engaged To Boyfriend David Stanley

3 August 2020, 12:17

Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz has announced she is engaged!
Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz has announced she is engaged! Picture: PA/Instagram

Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged!

Glee actress Jenna Ushkowitz has announced she is engaged to her boyfriend David Stanley.

The 34-year-old confirmed the happy news on Instagram.

One Of Naya Rivera’s Final TV Appearances Will Be On Netflix Show

Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley are engaged.
Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley are engaged. Picture: PA images

She shared an adorable snap of her husband-to-be and dog and also gave fans a glimpse of her stunning ring.

She captioned the post: “Yes, a million times, yes.”

David shared the same image which he captioned, ‘yes’.

The pair, who have been in a relationship since 2018, received lots of well wishes in their comment sections from their celebrity pals.

Demi Lovato wrote: “Double soon to be married engaged couples date soon ASAP.”

She added: “I’m so happy for you.”

Demi Lovato rushed to congratulate the couple on their engagement.
Demi Lovato rushed to congratulate the couple on their engagement. Picture: instagram

Tangled actress Donna Murphy added: “LOVELOVELOVELOVE!! Congrats my beautiful friend & to your beloved David as well!! Joy!!!”

“Love you both so much. So so excited for you guys!! This is the news we all needed!!,” added The Vampire Diaries star Kayla Ewell.

Jenna appeared on the hit show Glee from 2009 and played the role of Tina Cohen-Chang.

She is also known for appearing in Broadway shows such as The King and I and Waitress.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s New Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley were pictured on a date for the first time

Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date For The First Time
Dylan Sprouse stars in the new Netflix film Banana Split

Netflix’s Banana Split With Dylan Sprouse: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Plot Revealed

'Work It' will drop on Netflix this month! But what date?

When Is ‘Work It’ Released? Date Of Netflix Film Starring Sabrina Carpenter Revealed

TV & Film

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Make Working At The Oppenheim Group?

TV & Film

Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters