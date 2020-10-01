Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s Children: Names, Ages And Everything Else You Need To Know

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend already have two children togethet. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have sadly revealed the loss of their baby boy Jack - but who are their other children Luna and Miles? Here’s a look inside their family.

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Instagram on October 1st she and husband John Legend had to sadly say goodbye to their baby boy after a problematic pregnancy.

The heartbreaking post, which was flooded with messages from followers and celebrity friends, has touched the hearts with many as we see the model and singer cradle their little boy.

As the announcement was made, Chrissy added she was more thankful than ever for her other two children.

So who are Chrissy and John Legend’s children? What are their names? And how old are they? Here are the details of their family:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have one son and one daughter together. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend daughter Luna

The eldest of their brood, Chrissy and John’s little Luna is currently four years old.

The couple called her Luna after she arrived around the time of a red moon and because of Chrissy’s love of space.

Chrissy Teigen first welcomed daighter Luna with her husband. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles

Adorable Miles arrived in May 2018 making him just over two years old.

He was named after a famous jazz trumpeter called Miles Davies as John said he likes his children’s name to have a musical twist.

Son Miles looks exactly like his dad John Legend. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Jack

On October 1st, Chrissy and John confirmed the sad news their baby boy wouldn’t be making it home to the rest of the family.

In an emotional statement on Instagram, Chrissy confirmed they had named their boy Jack and he would forever be a part of their family.

She wrote: “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. We will always love you.”