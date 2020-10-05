Who Is Chris Hughes’ Brother Ben? Age, Instagram And Cancer Story Revealed

5 October 2020, 13:34

Chris Hughes and his brother are raising awareness for testicular cancer and fertility
Chris Hughes and his brother are raising awareness for testicular cancer and fertility. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Love Island’s Chris Hughes and his brother Ben are opening up about testicular cancer in BBC show, Me, My Brother and Our Balls - but who is Ben Hughes? Here’s what you need to know.

Chris Hughes has always been a good role model for young males when it comes to testicular cancer and encouraging people to get checked following his brother Ben’s cancer diagnosis.

Not only has the Love Island star and his brother Ben Hughes chatted about it honestly on TV, Chris has even had himself checked out live on This Morning.

And now, Chris and Ben have come together once more for BBC documentary, Me, My Brother and Our Balls, to explore the area of male fertility.

Chris Hughes Reveals Why He Left Fertility Chat With Ex Jesy Nelson In Upcoming Documentary

So who is Chris’ brother Ben Hughes? How old is he? Is Ben on Instagram? And what was his testicular cancer story?

Ben Hughes discovered a lump following his brother's live check on This Morning
Ben Hughes discovered a lump following his brother's live check on This Morning. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about Ben:

Who is Ben Hughes and how old is he?

Ben Hughes is best known as Chris’ brother who got given the all-clear from testicular cancer in 2019.

It’s not completely clear what he does doe a living or he’s exact age but he is older than Chris who is 27 years old.

Ben is a big fan of horse racing and football and is in a longterm relationship with girlfriend Libby.

What is Ben Hughes' testicular cancer story?

Chris’ brother found a lump after he checked himself following Chris’ live examination on This Morning.

In January 2019, Chris revealed his brother’s diagnosis and then both he and Ben featured on This Morning talking about their journey.

Ben has an operation to remove the lump and was given the all clear in 2019.

Is Ben Hughes on Instagram?

You can find Ben sharing lots of personal snaps over on benhughes___.

