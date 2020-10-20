Armie Hammer: Wife, Height, Net Worth And More Facts Revealed

20 October 2020, 18:00

Netflix’s Rebecca is introducing Armie Hammer to our screens this autumn and there’s plenty to know about the actor from his rumoured twin, his split with his wife and his Instagram.

Armie Hammer is returning to our screens as Maxim de Winter in Netflix’s new Rebecca, but what do we need to know about him?

An American actor who has been in plenty of TV shows and movies, there’s lots to find out about Armie from his VERY impressive net worth, to his height and the current split he’s going through with his wife.

There’s also a lot of talk about him being a twin as well as a much-talked-about Instagram account.

Emily In Paris Actor Lucas Bravo Looks Exactly Like Armie Hammer According To Fans

Here are all the important and fun facts you need to know about Armie Hammer:

Armie Hammer and his wife decided to split in 2020
Armie Hammer and his wife decided to split in 2020. Picture: PA

Who is Armie Hammer’s wife and are they splitting?

After marrying in 2010, Armie and wife Elizabeth Chambers have sadly decided to split. They revealed the news on Instagram early in 2020.

The couple have two children together, Harper Grace, five, and Ford Douglas, three.

How tall is Armie Hammer?

Everyone is always interested to know about Armie’s height and that is probably something to do with the fact he is six foot and five inches tall.

What is Armie Hammer’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Armie has an estimated personal net worth of $16million.

He also comes from a very wealthy family as they made an impressive fortune from their oil business.

Armie Hammer has a great personal net worth as well as a wealthy family
Armie Hammer has a great personal net worth as well as a wealthy family. Picture: PA
Armie Hammer is starring alongside Lily James in new take on Rebecca
Armie Hammer is starring alongside Lily James in new take on Rebecca. Picture: PA

What TV shows and movies has Armie Hammer been in?

Currently starring alongside Lily James in Netflix’s Rebecca, Armie is most famous for his roles in Gossip Girl, The Social Network and On The Basis of Sex.

Is Armie Hammer a twin?

Armie played a twin in the Social Network which has led many to believe he’s a twin in real-life, which he isn’t. Armie does have a brother called Viktor.

Is Armie Hammer on Instagram?

You can find Armie sharing all his passions and movie work over @armiehammer.

