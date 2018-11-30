6 Of The Best Celebrity Christmas Songs You Need This December

30 November 2018, 16:17 | Updated: 30 November 2018, 16:18

Little Mix's Christmas covers will leave you feeling festive!
Little Mix's Christmas covers will leave you feeling festive! Picture: YouTube

Classic Christmas songs sung by your favourite pop stars? Yes please!

Christmas is nearly upon us, so we don't blame you if you're starting to feel festive... and just to get you even more in the mood... we've picked the best Christmas covers by your fave artists for the season too!

Little Mix - 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'

We can't get over Jade, Perrie, Jesy and Leigh-Anne's harmonies in this - beautiful!

Fifth Harmony - 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Fifth Harmony might not be together as a fivesome any more but we can still remember the good times with this gorgeous cover.

Ariana Grande - 'Santa Tell Me'

Ariana at her best... we adore this beautiful rendition of 'Santa Tell Me'.

Destiny's Child - '8 Days Of Christmas'

A CLASSIC! This is definitely the sassiest Christmas song of the season.

The Vamps - 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas'

This is worth a watch for their hilarious facial expressions alone!

Justin Bieber - 'Mistletoe'

Retro-Biebs is giving us all the Xmas feels with this festive classic.

