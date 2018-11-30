6 Of The Best Celebrity Christmas Songs You Need This December

On Air Now
Classic Christmas songs sung by your favourite pop stars? Yes please!
Christmas is nearly upon us, so we don't blame you if you're starting to feel festive... and just to get you even more in the mood... we've picked the best Christmas covers by your fave artists for the season too!
We can't get over Jade, Perrie, Jesy and Leigh-Anne's harmonies in this - beautiful!
Fifth Harmony might not be together as a fivesome any more but we can still remember the good times with this gorgeous cover.
Ariana at her best... we adore this beautiful rendition of 'Santa Tell Me'.
A CLASSIC! This is definitely the sassiest Christmas song of the season.
This is worth a watch for their hilarious facial expressions alone!
Retro-Biebs is giving us all the Xmas feels with this festive classic.
