Captain Sir Tom Moore Dead: Fundraising Hero Dies After Coronavirus Battle

Captain Sir Tom Moore has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The heartbreaking news Captain Sir Tom Moore has died after a short battle with coronavirus has been confirmed by his family.

The 100-year-old was taken to hospital at the end of January after requiring help with his breathing.

He was being treated for pneumonia before testing positive for Covid-19.

Captain Sir Tom’s family confirmed his death by posting a photo of the war veteran on his Twitter account with "1920 - 2021" over the image.

On Sunday 31 January Sir Tom’s daughter said her father had been at home with the family until he “needed additional help with his breathing.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted in 2020 for his fundraising efforts for the NHS. Picture: Getty

The news of his passing on social media has been flooded with replies from thousands deeply saddened by his death.

"Thank you for all you done [sic]. What you done for our NHS charities will not be forgotten," one person replied.

"Captain Tom Moore, Thank you. You were a light, when all other lights had gone out," a second said.

A third person replied: "How very sad. A proud man that I and many others, will always remember. My love & thoughts go to his beautiful family. Reunited with his beloved wife."

The Queen Knighted Captain Tom in 2020 after his incredible fundraising efforts for the NHS. Picture: Getty

The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for the NHS last year by walking laps of his garden and was knighted by the Queen for his fundraising efforts in her first official engagement following the first lockdown in 2020.

In December, he went on a family holiday to Barbados after British Airways paid for his flight.

