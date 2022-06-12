Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022: All The Key Backstage Action You Don't Want To Miss

Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 - all the backstage action. Picture: Global

By Hayley Habbouchi

Have a look at all the exclusive looks and what's going on backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back after three years to grace Wembley Stadium with a star-studded line-up of artists and DJs.

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Anne-Marie are just a few of the huge names who took to the stage on June 12 to deliver nothing but bops and had 80,000 party-goers on their feet the entire time!

WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player

Check out all the #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

However, all the fun wasn't reserved for on-stage, as plenty of fun was had backstage - and we have all of the inside goss for you!

From the selfies to all the behind-the-scenes fun, here's the lowdown on what popped off backstage at Capital's STB...

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby are all smiles backstage at Wembley Stadium Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby backstage at STB. Picture: Global Ed Sheeran prepares to open the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022 Ed Sheeran backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global Don't come between Jax Jones and his buggy! Jax Jones backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global Coca-Cola kept the Capital crew hydrated backstage at Wembley Stadium Coca-Cola provided the Capital crew with drinks. Picture: Global Roman Kemp and Sam Ryder were having the time of their lives backstage at STB Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp and Sam Ryder at STB. Picture: Global Just Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby casually hanging out with Ed Sheeran's Madame Tussauds wax figure Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby backstage at STB. Picture: Global Jax Jones and Joel Corry are the definition of backstage besties! Jax Jones and Joel Corry backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby are getting the selfies in! Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby at STB. Picture: Global Aitch had all the energy on lock before taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium Aitch backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby getting glammed up to go on stage at STB Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby backstage at STB. Picture: Global A1 x J1 were getting familiar with Wembley Stadium before heading on stage A1 x J1 backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global Maisie Peters was living her best life backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard Maisie Peters backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

