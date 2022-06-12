Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022: All The Key Backstage Action You Don't Want To Miss

Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 - all the backstage action
Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 - all the backstage action. Picture: Global

Have a look at all the exclusive looks and what's going on backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back after three years to grace Wembley Stadium with a star-studded line-up of artists and DJs.

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Anne-Marie are just a few of the huge names who took to the stage on June 12 to deliver nothing but bops and had 80,000 party-goers on their feet the entire time!

WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player

Check out all the #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

However, all the fun wasn't reserved for on-stage, as plenty of fun was had backstage - and we have all of the inside goss for you!

From the selfies to all the behind-the-scenes fun, here's the lowdown on what popped off backstage at Capital's STB...

  1. Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby are all smiles backstage at Wembley Stadium

    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby backstage at STB
    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby backstage at STB. Picture: Global

  2. Ed Sheeran prepares to open the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022

    Ed Sheeran backstage at Capital's STB
    Ed Sheeran backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  3. Don't come between Jax Jones and his buggy!

    Jax Jones backstage at Capital's STB
    Jax Jones backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  4. Coca-Cola kept the Capital crew hydrated backstage at Wembley Stadium

    Coca-Cola provided the Capital crew with drinks
    Coca-Cola provided the Capital crew with drinks. Picture: Global

  5. Roman Kemp and Sam Ryder were having the time of their lives backstage at STB

    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp and Sam Ryder at STB
    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp and Sam Ryder at STB. Picture: Global

  6. Just Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby casually hanging out with Ed Sheeran's Madame Tussauds wax figure

    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby backstage at STB
    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby backstage at STB. Picture: Global

  7. Jax Jones and Joel Corry are the definition of backstage besties!

    Jax Jones and Joel Corry backstage at Capital's STB
    Jax Jones and Joel Corry backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  8. Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby are getting the selfies in!

    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby at STB
    Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby at STB. Picture: Global

  9. Aitch had all the energy on lock before taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium

    Aitch backstage at Capital's STB
    Aitch backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  10. Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby getting glammed up to go on stage at STB

    Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby backstage at STB
    Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby backstage at STB. Picture: Global

  11. A1 x J1 were getting familiar with Wembley Stadium before heading on stage

    A1 x J1 backstage at Capital's STB
    A1 x J1 backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

  12. Maisie Peters was living her best life backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

    Maisie Peters backstage at Capital's STB
    Maisie Peters backstage at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

