Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022: All The Key Backstage Action You Don't Want To Miss
12 June 2022, 17:59 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 23:00
Have a look at all the exclusive looks and what's going on backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022!
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back after three years to grace Wembley Stadium with a star-studded line-up of artists and DJs.
Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Anne-Marie are just a few of the huge names who took to the stage on June 12 to deliver nothing but bops and had 80,000 party-goers on their feet the entire time!
However, all the fun wasn't reserved for on-stage, as plenty of fun was had backstage - and we have all of the inside goss for you!
From the selfies to all the behind-the-scenes fun, here's the lowdown on what popped off backstage at Capital's STB...
Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby are all smiles backstage at Wembley Stadium
Ed Sheeran prepares to open the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2022
Don't come between Jax Jones and his buggy!
Coca-Cola kept the Capital crew hydrated backstage at Wembley Stadium
Roman Kemp and Sam Ryder were having the time of their lives backstage at STB
Just Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby casually hanging out with Ed Sheeran's Madame Tussauds wax figure
Jax Jones and Joel Corry are the definition of backstage besties!
Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby are getting the selfies in!
Aitch had all the energy on lock before taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium
Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby getting glammed up to go on stage at STB
A1 x J1 were getting familiar with Wembley Stadium before heading on stage
Maisie Peters was living her best life backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard
