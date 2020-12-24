Exclusive

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

The Mandalorian director, Bryce Dallas Howard, shared a hidden easter egg which she believes fans are yet to spot.

Bryce Dallas Howard - director of two episodes of The Mandalorian - shared a message which she hid in the Disney+ original series.

Speaking to Capital, the Jurassic World actor said "There's a couple of SpaceX easter eggs in there.

"When you look at the console in the Razor Crest, you'll see on the screen that there's the 'I Love You' that SpaceX has. I don't know if folks have picked up on it yet."

Bryce Dallas Howard spoke about directing other Star Wars projects. Picture: Getty

The Mandalorian is the first live-action series based on Star Wars, and debuted on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.

Three spin-offs have been announced, including The Book of Boba Fett, which is set to debut in December, 2021, as well as Rangers of the New Republic, and Ahsoka, which will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular character.

Continuing, Bryce Dallas Howard said that she had "so much fun working on The Mandalorian, working with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau...

"If I can just keep getting hired, that would be a dream come true. There's a great group of very creative super-fans [working on upcoming Star Wars projects]."

Taika Waititi is directing his own Star Wars feature film. Picture: Getty

Taika Waititi, who has also previously directed and starred in The Mandalorian, is set to direct his own Star Wars feature movie, whilst Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins, is set to helm Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.