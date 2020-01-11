The BRIT Awards 2020 Nominations: Lewis Capaldi & Stormzy Lead The Nominees

BRITs 2020 Awards Nominations. Picture: BRITs

2020's BRIT Awards have announced the nominees ready to go head-to-head for the biggest night in the music calendar.

The BRIT Awards are undoubtedly the peak of music awards shows and 2020's nominees prove exactly that.

With Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Mabel and Stormzy raking in the most nominations, they are favoured to win this year.

The stars are battling it out for multiple categories, including two of the biggest awards; 'Album of the Year' and 'Song of the Year' and we're ready to see who will take home the winning titles!

The names in the running for 'Album of the Year' are: Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy.

They have made some absolute bangers in the past year so it's going to be a tough decision!

Who is nominated at the BRIT Awards 2020?

Rising Star - Celeste

Best Male

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Best Female

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Best International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

Best Group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Album of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Harry Styles

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy - Location

Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Tom Walker - You And I

Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

New Artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

