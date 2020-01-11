On Air Now
11 January 2020, 18:10 | Updated: 11 January 2020, 18:29
2020's BRIT Awards have announced the nominees ready to go head-to-head for the biggest night in the music calendar.
The BRIT Awards are undoubtedly the peak of music awards shows and 2020's nominees prove exactly that.
With Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Mabel and Stormzy raking in the most nominations, they are favoured to win this year.
The stars are battling it out for multiple categories, including two of the biggest awards; 'Album of the Year' and 'Song of the Year' and we're ready to see who will take home the winning titles!
The names in the running for 'Album of the Year' are: Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Michael Kiwanuka and Stormzy.
They have made some absolute bangers in the past year so it's going to be a tough decision!
Who is nominated at the BRIT Awards 2020?
Rising Star - Celeste
Best Male
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Best Female
Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia
Best International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler The Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Best International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
Best Group
Coldplay
Foals
Bring me the Horizon
D-Block Europe
Bastille
Album of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Harry Styles
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Congratulations to the Mastercard British Album of the Year nominees @Santandave1, @Harry_Styles, @LewisCapaldi, @michaelkiwanuka, @stormzy👏 #BRITs @BRITs pic.twitter.com/LpKQoFn4fI— MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) January 11, 2020
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Calvin Harris & Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy - Location
Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Tom Walker - You And I
Sam Smith & Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
New Artist
Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
