How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2023

9 February 2023, 17:35

How to tune into the BRITs this year
How to tune into the BRITs this year. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here's how to watch the 2023 BRITs ceremony, performances and red carpet...

The BRITs are back!

One of the biggest nights in music is soon approaching, with the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and more nominated for some big awards.

Here's Who Will Be Performing & Hosting At The BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Nominees

You’re not going to want to miss live performances from Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Cat Burns among many other talented artists – it’s going to be an action-packed night.

The event is taking place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, February 11 – but how can you tune in? Read on to find out everything you need to know.

How to watch the 2023 BRIT Awards
How to watch the 2023 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty
Stormzy and many more are set to perform on the BRITs stage
Stormzy and many more are set to perform on the BRITs stage. Picture: Getty

How can I watch the BRITs?

A live broadcast of the 2023 BRITs will be available on ITV1 and ITVX from 8:30 PM on Saturday, February 11. A live stream will also be hosted on the BRIT Awards’ official YouTube channel.

And if you want to see all your favourite stars show up wearing their most stylish ensembles, you can tune into the 'Red Carpet' broadcast from 7:30 PM on ITV2 – get ready for a full night of entertainment!

